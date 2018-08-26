Can't reinstall MT4 after uninstall Tickdata Manager by using revo uninstaller advanced mode

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Hi,

Today I try to uninstall Tickdata Manager by using revo uninstaller advanced mode(actually shouldn't do) by deleting all related file and then MT4 can't open in every terminal. 

1


then I uninstalled the MT4 exness with normal Windows uninstaller and reinstall it again I found the problem 

after re-install


and the problem still the same

please help me,

PS: Installing MT5 don't have any problem.

Regards,

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