Purchased EAs are not all showing

If you fill Community tab in metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is navsandhu), if you have Internet Explorer installed, and more (read post #1) so use the following procedure to see all your purchases in the Market tab:
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Thanks, that fixed my problem, I was seeing multiple image in the Main, Experts and so on tabs. And when searching, it wouldn't show the item. All good now!
Hi everyone
I have purchased 12 EAs over time and have installed these on my VPS platform. I wanted to update some of these to the new versions but can now only see 3 of them in the 'Market' tab . The missing EAs can still be seen on the Navigator panel but I have no idea how to update them as they don't appear on the list of purchased EAs. I only have 1 account name so there is no mistake of logging into the wrong account. Can anyone advise ? Many thanks
