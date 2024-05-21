Signal trades are not copying into my account
Yes, the logs will tell you.
Because in most cases - it may be related to the mapping:
read about mapping here -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can it be copied signal from other broker or not? Pls give me a answer.
Sergey Golubev, 2024.05.06 08:00
Yes, it may be copied for any broker which is not blocked the signal service for your clients.
But you (and your clients) should know about mapping:
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Mapping is well-known feature which is described in the FAQ here -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
more -
- post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
Yes, the logs will tell you.
Because in most cases - it may be related to the mapping:
read about mapping here -
Mapping is not the issue here because I have not changed any setting and trade was copied into the account on 13/05/2024 but stopped copying since on 17/05/2024 and my broker said it's not from their end. I would look into the journal log again and possibly upload it here
Mapping is not the issue here because I have not changed any setting and trade was copied into the account on 13/05/2024 but stopped copying since on 17/05/2024 and my broker said it's not from their end. I would look into the journal log again and possibly upload it here
Mapping is not related to your setting.
It is related to the specification of the symbols made by the broker, and for how many "same" symbols proposed by the broker for you to trade.
You should find the reply about it in your logs.
Mapping is not related to your setting.
It is related to the specification of the symbols made by the broker, and for how many "same" symbols proposed by the broker for you to trade.
You should find the reply about it in your logs.
There's no change in the symbol and it was copied in the past. I have attached the logs since 17/05/2024 if you can help with it.
There's no change in the symbol and it was copied in the past. I have attached the logs since 17/05/2024 if you can help with it.
I did not find any strange "issues" in your logs ... but I have some questions:
- do you use MQL5 VPS - because MQL5 VPS is your Metatrader in cloud; yes, your other Metatrader but in cloud (because MQL5 VPS is having its has having long sorry)?
- or any exteral VPS?
- did you check the specification of your synbols provided by your broker? Not? Why? Because it is fully related to the mapping ...
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The Signal system is working "as is", it means - no change anything.
And it is very unlikely that it is the system error ...
There's no change in the symbol and it was copied in the past. I have attached the logs since 17/05/2024 if you can help with it.
It was simply disabled:
For the reasons why, check your previous logs.
Today you enabled it:
It tried to sync, but looks like you selected to wait:
OH 2 12:31:31.001 Signal '510756185': synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber#sync
- www.metatrader5.com
It was simply disabled:
For the reasons why, check your previous logs.
Today you enabled it:
It tried to sync, but looks like you selected to wait:
OH 2 12:31:31.001 Signal '510756185': synchronization is postponed, processing of trade actions disabled
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber#sync
Signal was enabled. I manually disabled it earlier today and reenabled it to see if it will solve the problem. I have open trade that I placed manually running in the account since on 14/05/2024 and I am not sure if that could be the issue
I did not find any strange "issues" in your logs ... but I have some questions:
- do you use MQL5 VPS - because MQL5 VPS is your Metatrader in cloud; yes, your other Metatrader but in cloud (because MQL5 VPS is having its has having long sorry)?
- or any exteral VPS?
- did you check the specification of your synbols provided by your broker? Not? Why? Because it is fully related to the mapping ...
------------------
The Signal system is working "as is", it means - no change anything.
And it is very unlikely that it is the system error ...
External VPS
I have been using the signal for long and mismatch symbol has not been issue. I have open trade that I opened manually running in the account and I do not know if that could be the problem
External VPS
I have been using the signal for long and mismatch symbol has not been issue. I have open trade that I opened manually running in the account and I do not know if that could be the problem
No one knows the specification of the symbols (you only know), ans no one knows the logs for thise signal copy system.
You only know. And more and more - you should select the error by yourself in this case. We can just tell you some theoretical situation/cases related to it.
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but most probably - it is related to the mapping to usual error 403 sorry.
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I do not know reason why trades on this signal MATRIX GOLD VIP are not being copied into my account that I used to subscribed to it. I have checked the journal and I could not identify the problem. These trades in the attached picture were not copied into my account. Can someone help me out?