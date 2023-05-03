Signal not copying

New comment
 
i have subscribed to a signal and the trades are not copying, i checked in the tools tab and all the settings were right
 

Make sure that you did everything which is described on the instruction, for example:

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

------------------

Besides, check Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS) to find about what was written there related to the trades.

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
 
i checked the intructions you sent already subscribed to a signal and subscribed to VPS and i have logged in from the tools, community tab, and turned on copying from signal tab as the instructions but still trades are not copying for me, before it used to work fine but with other signals, i just subscribed to this one and its not copying
 
TariqAlm #:
i checked the intructions you sent already subscribed to a signal and subscribed to VPS and i have logged in from the tools, community tab, and turned on copying from signal tab as the instructions but still trades are not copying for me, before it used to work fine but with other signals, i just subscribed to this one and its not copying

Check the journal for any messages related to symbols mapping.

If you use MQL5 VPS, then right click >> Journals.

 

2023.05.03  Terminal '625*****': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server UK is 7.91 ms


this is the last message i found in journal haven't seen anything not normal there

 
TariqAlm #:

2023.05.03  Terminal '625*****': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server UK is 7.91 ms


this is the last message i found in journal haven't seen anything not normal there

You can check your MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for a: synchronization finished succesfully and/or a: signal enabled, message (if not - provide the synchronization/migration once again).

 

2023.05.03 15:38:20.344 Signal '625*****': synchronization finished successfully


2023.05.03 15:38:19.770 Signal '625*****': connecting to signal server


i found this one but didn't find signal enabled

 
TariqAlm #:

2023.05.03 15:38:20.344 Signal '625*****': synchronization finished successfully


2023.05.03 15:38:19.770 Signal '625*****': connecting to signal server


i found this one but didn't find signal enabled

That means that your migration was successful, but your account can't connect to the signal's server.

Try performing the whole setup again and if this message persists, try with another broker.

New comment