Signal not copying
Make sure that you did everything which is described on the instruction, for example:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
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Besides, check Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using MQL5 VPS) to find about what was written there related to the trades.
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
i checked the intructions you sent already subscribed to a signal and subscribed to VPS and i have logged in from the tools, community tab, and turned on copying from signal tab as the instructions but still trades are not copying for me, before it used to work fine but with other signals, i just subscribed to this one and its not copying
Check the journal for any messages related to symbols mapping.
If you use MQL5 VPS, then right click >> Journals.
2023.05.03 Terminal '625*****': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server UK is 7.91 ms
this is the last message i found in journal haven't seen anything not normal there
2023.05.03 Terminal '625*****': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Access Server UK is 7.91 ms
this is the last message i found in journal haven't seen anything not normal there
You can check your MQL5 VPS (right click) Journals, for a: synchronization finished succesfully and/or a: signal enabled, message (if not - provide the synchronization/migration once again).
2023.05.03 15:38:20.344 Signal '625*****': synchronization finished successfully
2023.05.03 15:38:19.770 Signal '625*****': connecting to signal server
i found this one but didn't find signal enabled
2023.05.03 15:38:20.344 Signal '625*****': synchronization finished successfully
2023.05.03 15:38:19.770 Signal '625*****': connecting to signal server
i found this one but didn't find signal enabled
That means that your migration was successful, but your account can't connect to the signal's server.
Try performing the whole setup again and if this message persists, try with another broker.
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