Potential EA buyers asking for remote access screen share to see performance.
Never trust someone who promises "thousands" ...
I wouldn't let anyone install anything on my computer.
Never trust someone who promises "thousands" ...
I wouldn't let anyone install anything on my computer.
Of course, that goes without saying.
Scammers get smarter every day.
I just wanted to hear if other people had similar experiences.
Of course, that goes without saying.
Scammers get smarter every day.
I just wanted to hear if other people had similar experiences.
Hello
I sell EAs and I had a guy (found my skype id via my product page) asking me to give him remote access to my PC (teamviewer and then showmypc) to demonstrate my EA. He said he was willing to pay
thousands for me installing the EA to him and also deposit several thousands under my affiliate group so I earn commission.
Not wanting to give remote access to someone I cannot verify, I proposed
1) I set up an online screen share that only shows screen but does not allow access, and he said the link is blocked in his country
2) He gives me remote access to his PC so I show the EA on his machine to which he did not do
I was therefore suspicious that he just wanted to remote access my pc and install some malware or similar.
I would like to ask if anyone else had a similar experience.
just give him the investor password for your trading account.
why do you need to screen share? weird.
People send visual presentations all the time without trying to get access, although some programs do actually share screens safely -- such as webinars.
But these situation the presenter shares his screen with you and not vice versa.
A cold call to share a screen is absolutely a scam. People will try outrageous things just because they are looking for the 1 in 10,000 who will fall for it.
I got an email once from BarackObama_at_white_house@gmail.com once that said I was late paying my rent and I should immediately wire funds via the link below to avoid being evicted.
Really! Somebody thought someone would get worried and click the link!!
A cold call to share a screen is absolutely a scam. People will try outrageous things just because they are looking for the 1 in 10,000 who will fall for it.
I got an email once from BarackObama_at_white_house@gmail.com once that said I was late paying my rent and I should immediately wire funds via the link below to avoid being evicted.
Really! Somebody thought someone would get worried and click the link!!
Correct.
From the Abstract of "Why Do Nigerian Scammers Say They are From Nigeria?" (Cormac Herley)
Far-fetched tales of West African riches strike most as comical.
Our analysis suggests that is an advantage to the attacker, not a disadvantage.
Since his attack has a low density of victims the Nigerian scammer has an over-riding need to reduce false positives.
By sending an email that repels all but the most gullible the scammer gets the most promising marks to self-select, and tilts the true to false positive ratio in his favor.
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Hello
I sell EAs and I had a guy (found my skype id via my product page) asking me to give him remote access to my PC (teamviewer and then showmypc) to demonstrate my EA. He said he was willing to pay
thousands for me installing the EA to him and also deposit several thousands under my affiliate group so I earn commission.
Not wanting to give remote access to someone I cannot verify, I proposed
1) I set up an online screen share that only shows screen but does not allow access, and he said the link is blocked in his country
2) He gives me remote access to his PC so I show the EA on his machine to which he did not do
I was therefore suspicious that he just wanted to remote access my pc and install some malware or similar.
I would like to ask if anyone else had a similar experience.