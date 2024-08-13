Copying Signals dealing in XAUUSD
It is related to the mapping, for example: symbols' specification, margin calculation of the symbol proposed by the broker, and more.
Details:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Copying signal with different broker
Sergey Golubev, 2023.10.21 07:01
Read this part of FAQ -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
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Also, make sure that your broker allows this symbol to trade for traders with Forex margin calculation in specification, more in details:
- post #7
- full explanation (thread): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
- explanation in details (incl lot size): https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447444
It is related to the mapping, for example: symbols' specification, margin calculation of the symbol proposed by the broker, and more.
Details:
Thank you Sergey. In your explanations I read that the deal will be rejected and not copied.
In my case it is being copied as GOLD, which is a stock.
Vantage says it is not their problem.
What do i do ?
In my case it is being copied as GOLD, which is a stock
You can read this part of FAQ:
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
It means: if your symbol (GOLD) is having margin calculation so it is forex symbol, and it may be copied.
Example with my Metatrader 5 (other broker):
In my example (XAU/USD which is GOLD): margin calculation is not Forex (it is written that CFD) so it is CFD symbol, and this symbol will not be copied.
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You can check the specification of your GOLD in your Metatrader.
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Twice it has happened now, copied two different signals (MT5) that deal mainly or include XAUUSD deals, and my broker, Vantage, presents these trades as GOLD=Berrick Gold Corporation into my brokerage accounts.
So the trades instead of XAUUSD (Gold USD) they are in a company's stock, that happens to be called Gold, which is completely wrong.
I spoke to Vantage who say it's not their fault at all and won't be doing anything about it.
Can someone help please ?