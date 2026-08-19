Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 137
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Since nobody wants to share profitable and stable pair trading, we can try to load all available currency pairs into the MT5 optimiser, take the currency strength indicator as a reference point and optimise
1) Pairs specifically (true/false)
2) Direction of each pair (buy/sell)
3) Lot for each pair
4) Total TP as a % of deposit
5) Cumulative SL as a % of deposit
6) Entry logic: some threshold when to open. Either Boolean or numeric
As a result, the optimiser will produce the best portfolios
1) Pairs specifically (true/false)
2) Direction of each pair (buy/sell)
3) Lot for each pair
4) Total TP in % of deposit
5) Cumulative SL as a % of the deposit
6) Entry logic: some threshold when to open. Either Boolean or numeric
As a result, the optimiser will produce the best portfolios
I make a similar one, it looks like this https://youtu.be/TB1lAJayjZ4
I make a similar one, it looks roughly like this https://youtu.be/TB1lAJayjZ4
Oh, boy.
Oh, my God.
It's certainly worse in tick mode, but still
https://youtu.be/5Ao0EcSvObI
1) Pairs specifically (true/false)
2) Direction of each pair (buy/sell)
3) Lot for each pair
4) Total TP in % of deposit
5) Cumulative SL as a % of the deposit
6) Entry logic: some threshold when to open. Either Boolean or numeric
In the end, the optimiser will produce the best portfolios
Are there two triangles in nature
tick to tick into infinity as if holding hands?
once again, what is currency strength ?
here is a convolution of days in the range 0..1, shares in a hypothetical currency basket (there is a code above).
in terms of prices and fluctuations they are all about the same.
what currency parameter can be taken as "strength" ?