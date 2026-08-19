Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 246

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Vitaly Muzichenko #:

And I'm like this, because you have to learn to read between the lines, and not to trade the cross through the majors.

~$12 profit

Do you have a test of the system for at least a year?

 
trampampam #:

Is there a test of the system for at least a year?

No, I've only had it for two days.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I don't, I've only got two days.

;-) I thought you had already bang and zoptilised and tested everything on MT 5 since 2017 https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page254#comment_5734494... ;-)
Although - maybe - yes - trading spreads without a robot is more efficient....
P.S. it's just a joke - in a kind way...
 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

I don't, I've only got two days.

I mean, if there's no test, how can you be sure the results aren't random?

If there is such confidence, what is it backed up by? If a system seems worthwhile, wouldn't you want to put it to the test?

Another question. Does your variant of paired trading imply the presence of a loss limiter?

 
trampampam #:

It's just that if there's no test, how can you be sure the results aren't random?

If there is such confidence, what is it backed up by? If a system seems worthwhile, wouldn't you want to test it?

Another question. Does your variant of pair trading imply the presence of a loss limiter?

Go back a few pages. Vitaly told you all about it.
 

Fun

trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CAD.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

That's funny.

trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CAD.

It is possible to open and explain even more... :-)

not clear.....

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

That's funny.

trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CA

and there'sthe first swallows.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

That's funny.

trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CAD.

NZDUSD USDCHF ?
 
Roman Kutemov #:
NZDUSD USDCHF ?

NZDJPY

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