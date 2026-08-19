Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 246
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And I'm like this, because you have to learn to read between the lines, and not to trade the cross through the majors.
~$12 profit
Do you have a test of the system for at least a year?
Is there a test of the system for at least a year?
No, I've only had it for two days.
I don't, I've only got two days.
I don't, I've only got two days.
I mean, if there's no test, how can you be sure the results aren't random?
If there is such confidence, what is it backed up by? If a system seems worthwhile, wouldn't you want to put it to the test?
Another question. Does your variant of paired trading imply the presence of a loss limiter?
It's just that if there's no test, how can you be sure the results aren't random?
If there is such confidence, what is it backed up by? If a system seems worthwhile, wouldn't you want to test it?
Another question. Does your variant of pair trading imply the presence of a loss limiter?
Fun
trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CAD.
That's funny.
trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CAD.
It is possible to open and explain even more... :-)
not clear.....
That's funny.
trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CA
and there'sthe first swallows.
That's funny.
trading cross, for example, AUDCAD can be replaced by trading majors in which there will be neither AUD nor CAD.
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