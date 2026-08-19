Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 201

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Renat Akhtyamov #:

can't you understand that I don't want this?

I do. I need a tool so I can make copies of my own past equity. I'm telling you, the only people who can hear are themselves.

 
mvf358 #:

I need. I need a tool so I can make copies of my own past equity. I'm telling you, gambling addicts only hear themselves.

You need to do it, so do it. What does that have to do with me?

There'sfreelancing .

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Ivan Butko #:

I entered all 28 pairs into the EA, as optimisation - on/off pair and lot size from 0.01 to 1.00, out of the whole portfolio and all possible lots the optimiser did not gather anything "stable". Not pairwise, not triangular, not portfolio wise

what do you consider stable?

 
mvf358 #:

what's stable in your mind?

To open when virtual equity is at a lower or higher point

 
mvf358 #:

what's stable in your mind?

Ivan Butko #:

To open when virtual equity is at a lower or upper point

gentlemen, let me put it to you bluntly

before you dive into illusions, you look at a longer stretch and check out your sine wave,

which, when it's at its peak, often coincides with the low on the chart and vice versa.

even if it's a 28-pair synthetic.

it's the same thing.

because the price doesn't follow a sine wave, it follows a direct correlation with the volume of purchases/sales.

Both flat and trend are not subject to periodicity.

Believe it or not.

The price has and will continue to move like a cat.

I'll give you an example I've shown you many times:

not a single pair moved, except for the pound.

because the pound was the only one that had so many buyers.

and they got dumped ;)))))
 
Ivan Butko #:

Open when virtual equity is at a lower or higher point

Maybe it's something with the Expert Advisor? And what period of time did you run it? I don't understand anything in different testers. If I have an idea, I download the demo. I run the idea. And I look at the equity curve. It's a long story. There are patterns.

 
mvf358 #:

Maybe it's something with the Expert Advisor? And what period of time did you run it? I don't understand anything in different testers. If I have an idea, I download the demo. I run the idea. And I look at the equity curve. It's a long story. There are patterns.

Please clarify, I understand correctly: you manually opened positions of certain currency pairs, with a certain lot each, and your equity went sinusoidal?

Like this?!

.

 
Ivan Butko #:

Please clarify, I understand correctly: you manually opened positions of certain currency pairs, with a certain lot each, and your equity went sinusoidal?

Like this?!


Yes

 
mvf358 #:

Yes

Congratulations. You've found the Grail.

 
Ivan Butko #:

Congratulations. You've found the Grail

It's in the past. I worked for a year. How long I worked before I don't know. I had an idea to look deep into history. I know how it ended. I wanted to know where it started. Maybe it would give me new ideas. Two weeks one way two weeks the other way. Volatility equalled risk. and real equity was at 12 hours.

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