Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 97
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Show me the code, please.
at first glance, in MQL:
for(int i=1;i<ArraySize(usdxxx);i++) {
logusdxxx[i]=MathLog(usdxxx[0])-MathLog(usdxxx[i]) ;
}
MathLog10 instead of MathLog - grading will be more convenient
just off the top of my head, in MQL:
for(int i=1;i<ArraySize(usdxxx);i++) {
logusdxxx[i]=MathLog(usdxxx[0])-MathLog(usdxxx[i]) ;
}
MathLog10 instead of MathLog - grading will be more convenient
It turned out like this
on what timeframe do you watch the indicator?
It went like this
It looks like it - all on a common scale and moving synchronously.
I just don't make candlesticks so as not to overload the chart.
on what timeframe do you watch the indicator?
on any timeframe I want to watch :-) from M1 to D1.
intraday of course M1-M5
whatever I want to watch :-) from M1 to D1.
intraday of course M1-M5
last day on m1 looks like this ?
Is this what the last day on m1 looks like?
to the nearest sign :-)
I could have confused the code "by hand", who to subtract from whom.
to the nearest sign :-)
I could have confused the code "by hand", who to subtract from whom.
Well, that's cool.
I'll keep the code, maybe I'll need it someday.
Well, it's fun.
I'll keep the code, maybe I'll need it someday.
and if you put the time in ln, it should be a lot of fun....
and if you put the time in ln, it's gonna be a lot of fun.
I can't imagine what fun it is when a simple percentage change in prices (from the beginning of the day) gives such a picture:
Are you sure you are doing it right? In fact, there is no shift at the end of the day.....