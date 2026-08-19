Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 142
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here is an automatically opened fresh basket for channel stretching.
H4 range 240
See lots corresponding to 15% risk. leverage at this 1:65.
japanese townie.......
So, does it all work?
Here is automatically opened a fresh basket for channel stretching.
Range H4 240
See lots that correspond to the risk of 15%. leverage at this 1:65.
Good evening.the basket is formed in a new composition for buying and selling at each opening or just changes + to - and the composition of the basket is the same.
All variants of playing with currencies and lots have been tried, all possible pair trading schemes have been described and their results are known to everyone. This is a usual averaging on correlation with a typical Martingale approach: "Well, the deposit is necessary so as not to drain".
Here's the beginning.
yo-ma-yo, how nice ;)
but the balance has already been found: pure water thechanalysis
I dug the very beginning
yo-ma-yo, how nice ;)
but the balance has already been found: pure thechanalysis
Rena, the very beginning was earlier than 13 years ago.
You already had a grail then, so you are very modest ...
I am even afraid to calculate how much you earned for 13 years with a measly 20-30% / month.
The calculator boiled up, overflowed and swore at me, and manually paper is not enough ))))
I dug the very beginning
yo-ma-yo, how nice ;)
but the balance has already been found: pure water thechanalysis
no prospects.
MEGA-strategy...
Three currencies (for convenience - all kinds of USDXXX)
USDCHF 0.88304
USDCAD 1.36880
USDSEK 10.49114
only the lower digits can change during the day, so we consider everything extra as a constant and safely ignore it.
304,880,114
we sell the middle one, buy the rest (or vice versa or reverse it according to schedule/atr) ... volumes are weighted by real prices.
---
in principle you can have fun with all/any :-)