Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 143
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only the lower digits can change during the day.
Nah, they'll be shaking at 500, you'll have a hard time reversing positions...
No, they'll shake at 500. You'll have trouble turning the poses.
and when crossing 0, too ? :-)
it would be identical to trading on round levels, and objective reality says that there are no round levels.
MEGA strategy...
Three currencies (for convenience - all kinds of USDXXX)
USDCHF 0.88304
USDCAD 1.36880
USDSEK 10.49114
only the lower digits can change during the day, so we consider everything extra as a constant and ignore it.
304,880,114
we sell the middle one, buy the rest (or vice versa or unfold according to schedule/atr) ... volumes are weighted by real prices
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in principle you can have fun with all/any :-)
and when passing through 0 too ? :-)
For some reason, I remember a perestroika joke about dead chickens and Mikhail Sergeyevich with a lot of ideas).
Without Vimpocetine? Praise be to you, praise be...
if the anecdote doesn't contain swear words, why not tell it?
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by the way, a MEGA-strategy is no different from trading just on the lower TFs. Except for the fact that it is very mechanical
The principle of "ignore higher digits" is quite reasonable and is used everywhere.
I was not lazy to look at all triangles (56 pieces) of eight major currencies. All fluctuations are significantly less than triple spread, no prospects.
I was not lazy to look at all triangles (56 pieces) of eight major currencies. All fluctuations are significantly less than triple spread, no perspective.
;-) watching and learning.......
I remembered what I was looking for the balance for ;))))
when the balance is found, you flip the dollar ones and you have pair trading.
// I've been looking for so long, I forgot what it was for ;))))))
buy chifa, sell eva
arbitrage pair trading in all its glory!