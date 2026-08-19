Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 14
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you. We'll read it.
If there is no linear relationship, nothing will work, if there is a linear relationship, everything will work.
The spread on new data should look at least like this.
Ideally, it should look like this
Thank you. We'll read it.
So friends, owl by indicator ind_2_linep1. It works at M1 opening prices, testing mode is corresponding.
EURUSD-GBPUSD results for 13 years, default parameters
Parameters:
FirstEnter - first divergence according to the indicator
NextEnter - refill;
Exit on the reverse crossover, lots are the same. In order to make lots according to the indicator, I think you need to edit the code.
So friends, owl by indicator ind_2_linep1. It works on M1 opening prices, testing mode is corresponding.
EURUSD-GBPUSD results for 13 years, default parameters
Parameters:
FirstEnter - first divergence by indicator
NextEnter - refill;
Exit on the reverse crossing, lots are the same. To make lots according to the indicator you need to edit the code, I think.
It's not arbitrage.
I can prove in two steps
1. it's not arbitrage
2. It doesn't work.
it's not arbitration.
in two stages, I can prove
1. it's not arbitration
2. It doesn't work.
This is not evidence. If that's what you claim, then provide your evidence. What you did to test it, what results you got, etc.
That's not proof. If that's what you claim, then provide your evidence. What you did to test it, what results you got, etc.
Of course it's not proof, I'm just making a point.
I just have one question before I start.
what do you think the spread is?
of course not proof, I'm just making a point.
I just have one question before I start.
what do you think the spread is?
I'm using the indicator now. What about you? Share.
I'm on the indicator now. What about you? Share.
I apologise for the inaccuracy in my question, I meant what spread (commission) you put in the calculation of the profit curve....
real or constant.
I plot a linear regression between two assets (classical).