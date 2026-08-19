Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 16
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The reason is that there's more traffic on two pairs, because it doesn't get "eaten up."
It could be. Most likely it is, the amplitude of fluctuations. This approach I think will help to win on the total profit if you are not greedy.
So friends, the version of the Expert Advisor V3_1. Added closing by total profit in deposit currency.
Test without optimisation with default values. Pairs EURUSD-GBPUSD.
Friends a huge request who is interested please add to my friends in my profile. I want to know whether it is worth continuing or not. Who is interested in the branch. Thank you.
Roman Poshtar
So friends, the version of the Expert Advisor V3_1. Added closing by total profit in deposit currency.
Opps. There it is necessary exactly more - that the signal triggering - exactly at the beginning of convergence..... On the last posted robot and indik (haven't looked at the conditions yet).
Please do not judge if this is how it is done in determining the trading criteria for entry.
there it is necessary that the signal is triggered exactly at the beginning of convergence.... On the last posted robot and indik (haven't looked at the conditions yet).
Yes, I know, it was originally in the attached screen. But this way we lose the maximum divergence. It is not a problem to write it down. I watched on the chart after such a signal not seldom go back to the divergence. I think statistics + tester will help.
Now getting into more one leg reversals, very similar to reverse doubles
so I'm sitting on the twine.)
Let's keep sawing. Join in.
Roman Poshtar #:
... I think stats+tester will help.
OK. Got it.
OKAY. Got it.
)))
Good morning, friends. I haven't written for a long time. Now I'm planning statistics on discrepancies, collection in optimisation and dt + a little fix the algorithm for closing by parts. On the result I will report.