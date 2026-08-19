Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 4
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I also searched for the same and still to this day. I did not think that there are the same "badasses" on this topic. Looks like we need to unite and we will create a machine that will collect profits indefinitely. What do you say, gentlemen?
Put out the indicators you can. We are badasses ))))
Ah ha ha 😂
Agreed. You don't always want to give away your development for nothing. In most cases everyone sits and waits, and maybe someone will give the dough button.
First tests of the owl on workability.
The owl itself. Results with default parameters. There are no restrictions in the owl, but do not put on the real. Designed only for testing in the tester. Works at opening prices, we test in the corresponding mode.
Works with direct bundles, for example EURUSD-GBPUSD, EURUSD-AUDUSD, GBPUSD-AUDUSD. The same currency on the left or right side of the instrument.
Parameters:
Symbol1="EURUSD"; - the first symbol
Symbol2="GBPUSD"; - second symbol
Canbles = 200; - candlesticks in the indicator to determine the slider
FirstEnterPips = 600; - initial divergence in pips, 5 symbol
NextEnterPips = 200; - fractions in points, every N
UseAveraging = true; - use averaging or not, averaging like 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc. up to MaxAveragingLotMultiply = 6, the last increased lot will be 0.06, etc.
Optimise and share results.
Reza from 2010 to today, EURUSD-GBPUSD, H1
I managed to fix and run the indicator from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/991. Next sov on it.
Thanks! I'll watch it this weekend or earlier!!!! Downloaded the files (before they take it out...) :-)
You're welcome. I have a busy computer so far, can't do any optimisation. Who has what you have got, post it.
Have you used the software from Drimer, Portfolio Optimiser?
No, I haven't. Give me the link.
No, I haven't. Give me the link.
h ttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11859
Cps