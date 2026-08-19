Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 4

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Aleksandr Zinskii Pair trading is a very interesting topic and the most important, earning real money, without which there is no place nowadays. I almost every day I think about how to learn it more deeply ))))). I'll go to the above mentioned..... I have been in this topic for a long time and invested a lot of effort and money, and I will also say that we have a whole team that works to get money out of the market to live on. The result today is that we have a lot of indicators on this topic and some of them we use to this day. And how can we do without an Expert Advisor. The Expert Advisor has been working for almost 2 years on a REAL account and has already made +700% of the deposit. I will also say that we do not put indicators and Expert Advisor that are written on our ideas on the network.

I also searched for the same and still to this day. I did not think that there are the same "badasses" on this topic. Looks like we need to unite and we will create a machine that will collect profits indefinitely. What do you say, gentlemen?

Put out the indicators you can. We are badasses ))))

 
Sergey Gridnev #:
Ah ha ha 😂
Should freelancing become free too?

Agreed. You don't always want to give away your development for nothing. In most cases everyone sits and waits, and maybe someone will give the dough button.

First tests of the owl on workability.

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The owl itself. Results with default parameters. There are no restrictions in the owl, but do not put on the real. Designed only for testing in the tester. Works at opening prices, we test in the corresponding mode.

Works with direct bundles, for example EURUSD-GBPUSD, EURUSD-AUDUSD, GBPUSD-AUDUSD. The same currency on the left or right side of the instrument.

Parameters:

Symbol1="EURUSD"; - the first symbol

Symbol2="GBPUSD"; - second symbol

Canbles = 200; - candlesticks in the indicator to determine the slider

FirstEnterPips = 600; - initial divergence in pips, 5 symbol

NextEnterPips = 200; - fractions in points, every N

UseAveraging = true; - use averaging or not, averaging like 0.01, 0.02, 0.03, etc. up to MaxAveragingLotMultiply = 6, the last increased lot will be 0.06, etc.

Optimise and share results.

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Reza from 2010 to today, EURUSD-GBPUSD, H1

Files:
Chart_Overlay.ex5  54 kb
PT_v1.ex5  40 kb
 
I managed to fix and run the indicator from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/991. Next sov on it.
TandemInstrument
TandemInstrument
  • www.mql5.com
Позволяет видеть график одного инструмента на графике основного окна другого.
 
Roman Poshtar #:
I managed to fix and run the indicator from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/991. Next sov on it.
Thanks! I'll look at it this weekend or earlier!!!! Downloaded the files (before they take it out...) :-)
 
Roman Shiredchenko #:
Thanks! I'll watch it this weekend or earlier!!!! Downloaded the files (before they take it out...) :-)

You're welcome. I have a busy computer so far, can't do any optimisation. Who has what you have got, post it.

 
Have you used the software from Drimer, Portfolio Optimiser?
You can view bundles of pairs and synthetics.
And there's an advisor.
 
Roman Kutemov #:
Have you used the software from Drimer, Portfolio Optimiser?
You can view bundles of pairs and synthetics there.
And there's an advisor.

No, I haven't. Give me the link.

 
Roman Poshtar #:

No, I haven't. Give me the link.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11859

Super tool
 
Roman Kutemov #:
h ttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11859

Super tool

Cps

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