Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 13
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Well, I can't say that yet. I have applied a lot of fancy things to this indicator. Let's see how they work on the next one. I've tried partial closes and many other things for the boo. The only thing I haven't applied at this stage is inverse pairs. I think after all the research this will be the last option.
Trying in vain...
We'll see, I'm not discouraged.) What if it works out. Besides, while testing this version I developed a good algorithm for 1 pair. So the labour is not in vain.
We'll see, I'm not discouraged )))) What if it works out. Besides, while testing this version I developed a good algorithm for 1 pair. So the labour is not in vain.
I wrote earlier what pairs should be used.
In the form you are trying, it will not work
Roman,
In my time I spent a lot of time on the paired, but to bring it to the end was not judged, went to the stock exchange (SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS).
I would not use the indicator - tandeminstrument. It is useless.
You can use the divergence of common indicators like Stochastic.
- % Stochastic divergence of 2 symbols (found in my archive, it is still MT4).
- Maximum number of fills ----- 2 (two) (at calculated levels)
- Equalisation of volumes (ATR).
Roman,
In my time I spent a lot of time on paired, but to bring it to the end was not judged, went to the stock exchange (SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS).
I would not use the indicator - tandeminstrument. It is useless.
You can use the divergence of regular indicators like Stochastic.
- % Stochastic divergence of 2 symbols (found in my archive, it is still MT4).
- Maximum number of fractions ----- 2 (two) (at calculated levels)
- Equalisation of volumes (ATR).
Thank you very much. If you can be more detailed, inputs bundles and so on. If you do not want here, then in a private message.
We'll see, I'm not discouraged.)
Why don't you read something about pair trading?
We've already read it. It's all clear, but in practice it doesn't work )
We've already read it. It's all clear, but it doesn't work in practice )
Roman,
In my time I spent a lot of time on paired, but to bring it to the end was not judged, went to the stock exchange (SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_EXCH_STOCKS).
I would not use the indicator - tandeminstrument. It is useless.
You can use the divergence of regular indicators like Stochastic.
- % Stochastic divergence of 2 symbols (found in my archive, it is still MT4).
- Maximum number of fractions ----- 2 (two) (at calculated levels)
- Equalisation of volumes (ATR).
We've already read it. It's all clear, but in practice it doesn't work.)