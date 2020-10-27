EA not working!!!
Besides, EA will not work on VPS if EA is using dll (it is the limitation).
In any case, if EA does not work so you can fix this EA.
- www.mql5.com
could you pls kindly tell me where can I obtain such information?
- Information about how to fix your EA? Use Freelance service;
- information about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 with the rules for dll? Read VPS rules here);
- Information how to receive the information? read this thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
- ...
- www.mql5.com
Hi,
Despite the VPS, my expert does not work.
The creators of EA ask me the following:
Hello,
It seems that you use eternal VPS, are you sure that it support dll files?
So my question is as follows:
Does your VPS support dll files?
Thank you in advance for your answer.
Best regards,
Hi,
Despite the VPS, my expert does not work.
The creators of EA ask me the following:
Hello,
It seems that you use eternal VPS, are you sure that it support dll files?
So my question is as follows:
Does your VPS support dll files?
Thank you in advance for your answer.
Best regards,
I already replied to your other post yesterday.
Why are you posting same question every day on the forum?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.26 16:27If you are about MQL5 VPS so dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS.
----------------
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
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I back-test with like 2-3 trades last week, but in real life there wasn't any of them.
I turned on my VPS correctly and proper migration.
I tried to removed the EA from the chart and attached it back on the chart. Or even delete them both.
The EA still not working. One point is my EA was using a older version while I wasn't able to update it in the moment.
IDK if thats matter. The picture down there is the journal. Please help to take a look