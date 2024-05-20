Optimization Issues in MetaTrader 5 (Build 4311) with Local Network Farm OR MQL5 Cloud Network
Issue 2: Exported report to html is generating a file that contains only a trade in Orders.
Dear Support Team,
I am encountering another issue with MetaTrader 5 that I would like your assistance with. When exporting a report to HTML, the resulting file sometimes contains only a single trade in the "Orders" section. This error occurs frequently, but not every time.
Below is an example of the issue:
Could you please look into this problem? Your help in resolving this would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Best regards,
Thank you for the report. The error has been fixed. Please wait for the next version
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Hello Support,
I'm writing to report an issue I've been experiencing since May 18th with optimizing an Expert Advisor using network agents (local network OR MQL5 cloud agents).Since the release of the newest builds (4300+), I haven't been able to optimize using Local Network or MQL5 Cloud agents. When I attempt this, my terminal stops responding and crashes.
I've noticed numerous updates to the MetaTester 5 agents this weekend, and currently, my terminal and local agents are on build 4311. Unfortunately, the crashes still occur during optimization.
Occasionally, genetic optimization (Local + Local Network) works on the first run, but subsequent attempts cause the terminal to freeze and crash. During these crashes, Task Manager shows "Metatrader 5 Client Terminal" using 0% CPU, and the software becomes unresponsive.
My system details are as follows: Windows 11 build 22631, 32 x Intel Core i9-14900KF, AVX2, 32 GB memory, 1499/1862 GB disk, UAC, GMT-3.
I am not using virtual machines for the agent farm. I have invested in computers over the years to use them as an agent provider or at my local network farm.
I've made a short video of the crash: Crash Video.
I have also checked the "Tools\Journal," "Tester\Journal," and "MetaQuotes\Crashes" folders, but there is no relevant information and the "Crashes" folder is empty.
Could you please investigate this issue? Your help in resolving this would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you, Vinicius Pereira