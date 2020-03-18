intel 9700K did not work good

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Please Someone teach me to control Intel i7 9700K

For making smooth trading I upgraded my PC with Intel i7 9700k (8 core) but it did apparently not perform better than the previous PC with Intel i7 7700(4 core),

I Currently, using 22 Mt4 terminals for 22 kinds of pairs.
Each terminal showing two charts in the different timeframe of Day and 4H where using 8 indicators including default one of Mt4 such as MA.

Previously,  I used PC of Intel 7700 but task manager showing the CPU performance is almost 100%, and some time did not perform reactive response, so that I decided to buy high-performance spec CPU Intel 9700K with same PC model.

When I transferred the MT4 files(build 1170) and compare how they improve, but the new PC with 9700K show less responsive than 7700.

Seeing the task manager, the CPU works only 50% and heavy cores are almost half of it (core1,2,3 and 7).
At the beginning, this comes from the multi-core system of 9700K, so I also did affinity setting to force to divide MT4 terminals but the situation does not improve and still task manager shows CPU performance about only 50% but less resnposive, 

Now I expect some guys in this community has some knowledge to solves this.

Both PC is in the almost same situation in terms of the Internet, Hardware specs(8G memory, same GUI of ASUS, SSD ) and using the same setting of Mt4, so the only difference is to be the only CPU.

Again, I highly appreciated that someone tells me about solving this.

I also had advice from the PC shop experts who said 9700K is newly released last winter and even the latest MT4 build has not still matched to this, so I should wait for the new build release in the future.

Thank you.
 
some time did not perform reactive response in 9700K ？ 22 Mt4 terminals  use 8G memory ？ what's kind of the motherbord 
 

It had similar problem on my VPS, i solved the problem with limiting the amount of bars in chart.


 
Lejie Wang:
some time did not perform reactive response in 9700K ？ 22 Mt4 terminals  use 8G memory ？ what's kind of the motherbord 

Thank you for reply, my motherboard is ASUS PRIME B360M-A.

if you tell me, that will be great.

 
olzonpon:

It had similar problem on my VPS, i solved the problem with limiting the amount of bars in chart.


Thank you for your comments, but when I see setting,,,very small number.

 
kasugayama:

Thank you for your comments, but when I see setting,,,very small number.

Bar setting77009700K

here is the screen shot, bar setting is small, and comparison both 7700 and 9700K with same mt4 setting.

 

This is self rerply, I have finally got the key finding on MT4 that this app only work on max 4 core.

I set 9700K reducing 8 core to 4 core then  dramatically reposive. If you reduce to 6 core no improvement will happen.

If you set affinity, no improvement you can expect.

The only improvement happen when you reduce the core by BIOS setting (not difficult).

Yes, my previous cpu is 7700 which slightly show frozing during the high dealing time( NY & UK time) but 9700K with 4 core has improved.

This info unfortunately never released from Even broker or Mwtaquotes  but this is really fact.


In fact, this finding may comes from MT4 application design reason but my expermental trial will help some who has above 6 core PC.

So If you expect to use a lot of MT4 terminals, you should select max 4 core CPU with high Spec.


Thanks

 
This is caused by something else please go to resource manager in task manager to find what process is causing the high CPU load.
 

That high CPU load situation happen recently to one of my MT4 instances.

I am running 2 instances, for two brokers. OK, I am running EA on that one, but nothing changed recently in my settings (just few Windows 10 updates ans reboots).

I see also a high Ethernet traffic for that terminal.

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