Discussing the article: "Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users" - page 6
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I’m terribly sorry to ask such a question. I’ve only just started, and as I don’t really have anywhere else to ask, I’m taking the liberty of asking here.
As shown in image 1, I’d like to pin File Explorer to the bottom left, but it keeps moving to the position shown in image 2. Even when I drag it into place, it ends up in the position shown in image 2.
How can I pin File Explorer to the bottom-left corner, as shown in image 1?
I’m terribly sorry to ask such a question. I’ve only just started, and as I don’t really have anywhere else to ask, I’m taking the liberty of asking here.
As shown in image 1, I’d like to pin File Explorer to the bottom left, but it keeps moving to the position shown in image 2. Even when I drag it into place, it ends up in the position shown in image 2.
How can I pin File Explorer to the bottom-left corner, as shown in image 1?
It is nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.
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By the way, I had same issue in past and I solved it by the following way (but I did not have MQL5 VPS in that time so you should check it for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 view settings
Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25
I had similar problem and solve it this way :
This has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.
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For your information, when the same issue arose previously, I resolved it using the following method (as I was not using MQL5 VPS at the time, please check this for reference only):
Hi there. I bought a bot, but it won’t let me run it because my computer’s processor is very old. The bot supplier said I needed a better or more up-to-date processor
The key point to bear in mind: for Intel, AVX2 requires Haswell processors (4th generation, 2013) or newer. Anything older than that won’t work, regardless of whether it’s ‘a server’. That’s why that Sandy Bridge Xeon (2011) didn’t work for you…
So if I rent that VPS directly from MQL5, will it meet these requirements?? I don’t want to waste 15 dollars… or how can I get a free 24-hour trial?? It says I can try it out, but I don’t know how – can anyone help me? Thanks @Dobleingreso on Telegram
IMPORTANT FEATURE REQUEST
By the way, regarding the Marketplace: what should we do about the different optimisation levels? Because:
I bought a bot, but it won’t start,
Just so you’re clear: for AVX2 support
it’s true that not all MetaTrader 5 users have processors with AVX (or AVX2, AVX512). And we mustn’t let buyers down
We should allow sellers to offer builds with different optimisation levels, whilst ensuring that the minimum ‘x64_Regular’ version is always included.
Or multiarch – compiling and packaging all supported architectures into a single ex5 file. It’ll be a large file, but what can you do?
Hi there. I bought a bot, but it won’t let me run it because my computer’s processor is very old. The bot supplier said I needed a better or more up-to-date processor
Ask them to compile your EA in "X64 Regular" mode
This identification takes place during the migration/synchronisation process (https://www.metatrader5.com/pt/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration) of the environments:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
Migration takes place during each synchronisation of the trading platform. Synchronisation always works in one direction – data from the local platform environment is transferred to the virtual environment, but never the other way round. The status of the virtual platform can be monitored via platform logs, Expert Advisors and virtual server monitoring data.
To perform synchronisation, go to the VPS section and select the migration type:
During the first synchronisation, all available history for the open charts is automatically downloaded. The process of loading the history from the trading server may take some time; therefore, robots running on the charts must handle history updates appropriately.
To carry out the synchronisation, go to the VPS section and select the type of migration:
Thanks, Vinicius. I’ve bought it and set it up so the bot will start running on Monday; just a quick note about the capital letters (CAPITALISATION EDITED)