Discussing the article: "Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users" - page 6

New comment
 

I’m terribly sorry to ask such a question. I’ve only just started, and as I don’t really have anywhere else to ask, I’m taking the liberty of asking here.

As shown in image 1, I’d like to pin File Explorer to the bottom left, but it keeps moving to the position shown in image 2. Even when I drag it into place, it ends up in the position shown in image 2.

How can I pin File Explorer to the bottom-left corner, as shown in image 1?

Files:
1.png  54 kb
2.png  46 kb
 
janghonet #:

I’m terribly sorry to ask such a question. I’ve only just started, and as I don’t really have anywhere else to ask, I’m taking the liberty of asking here.

As shown in image 1, I’d like to pin File Explorer to the bottom left, but it keeps moving to the position shown in image 2. Even when I drag it into place, it ends up in the position shown in image 2.

How can I pin File Explorer to the bottom-left corner, as shown in image 1?

It is nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.
----------------

By the way, I had same issue in past and I solved it by the following way (but I did not have MQL5 VPS in that time so you should check it for example):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT5 view settings

Alain Verleyen, 2017.10.21 18:25

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

This has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.
----------------

For your information, when the same issue arose previously, I resolved it using the following method (as I was not using MQL5 VPS at the time, please check this for reference only):

Thank you very much for your kind reply.
 

Hi there. I bought a bot, but it won’t let me run it because my computer’s processor is very old. The bot supplier said I needed a better or more up-to-date processor

The key point to bear in mind: for Intel, AVX2 requires Haswell processors (4th generation, 2013) or newer. Anything older than that won’t work, regardless of whether it’s ‘a server’. That’s why that Sandy Bridge Xeon (2011) didn’t work for you…

So if I rent that VPS directly from MQL5, will it meet these requirements?? I don’t want to waste 15 dollars… or how can I get a free 24-hour trial?? It says I can try it out, but I don’t know how – can anyone help me? Thanks @Dobleingreso on Telegram

 

IMPORTANT FEATURE REQUEST

By the way, regarding the Marketplace: what should we do about the different optimisation levels? Because:

Dobleingreso #:
I bought a bot, but it won’t start,
Dobleingreso #:
Just so you’re clear: for AVX2 support

it’s true that not all MetaTrader 5 users have processors with AVX (or AVX2, AVX512). And we mustn’t let buyers down

We should allow sellers to offer builds with different optimisation levels, whilst ensuring that the minimum ‘x64_Regular’ version is always included.

Or multiarch – compiling and packaging all supported architectures into a single ex5 file. It’ll be a large file, but what can you do?

 
Dobleingreso #:
Hi there. I bought a bot, but it won’t let me run it because my computer’s processor is very old. The bot supplier said I needed a better or more up-to-date processor

Ask them to compile your EA in "X64 Regular" mode

 
Robson Contador # I’d like to ask a question about the VPS. I want to sign up for a short period, as I’m going away and want to leave my trading bot running. But does it automatically recognise the broker we’re logged into? I use XP Investimentos.

This identification takes place during the migration/synchronisation process (https://www.metatrader5.com/pt/terminal/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration) of the environments:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586

Migration takes place during each synchronisation of the trading platform. Synchronisation always works in one direction – data from the local platform environment is transferred to the virtual environment, but never the other way round. The status of the virtual platform can be monitored via platform logs, Expert Advisors and virtual server monitoring data.

To perform synchronisation, go to the VPS section and select the migration type:

  • Full – if you wish to simultaneously launch Expert Advisors, indicators and subscription-based trade copying on the platform. In this mode, account connection details, all open charts, signal copying settings, all running Expert Advisors and indicators, as well as FTP and email settings, are transferred to the virtual server.
  • Expert – if you wish to launch only Expert Advisors and indicators.
  • Signal – if you wish to run only subscription-based trade copying.

During the first synchronisation, all available history for the open charts is automatically downloaded. The process of loading the history from the trading server may take some time; therefore, robots running on the charts must handle history updates appropriately.

 
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira #:

To carry out the synchronisation, go to the VPS section and select the type of migration:

  • Full – if you wish to launch Expert Advisors, indicators and trade copying via subscription on the platform simultaneously. In this mode, account connection details, all open charts, signal copying settings, all running Expert Advisors and indicators, as well as FTP and email settings, are transferred to the virtual server.
  • Expert – if you wish to launch only Expert Advisors and indicators.
  • Signal – if you wish to run only subscription-based trade copying.
Thanks Vinicius, I’ve purchased and activated it so the robot can start trading from Monday; just a quick note about the capital letters (CAPITAL LETTERS EDITED)
 
Robson Contador #:
Thanks, Vinicius. I’ve bought it and set it up so the bot will start running on Monday; just a quick note about the capital letters (CAPITALISATION EDITED)
I’m going to bother you again. I can now leave the computer on, as the VPS still detects that the bot is running; I’ve already migrated everything to the VPS. I’m due to travel this week and want to leave the bot running.
 
Robson Contador # I’m going to bother you again. I can now leave the computer on, as the VPS detects the bot running anyway; I’ve already migrated everything to the VPS. I’m due to go away this week and I want to leave the bot running.
I think you meant ‘computer switched off’, didn’t you? If that’s your question, the answer is yes – after the migration, the local environment is transferred (mirrored) to the virtual hosting, so there’s no need to keep your computer switched on. In fact, when your local terminal is open, you should ensure the Algotrading button is disabled; otherwise, the bot will be trading on two terminals (local and virtual).
1234567
New comment