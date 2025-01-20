MT5 view settings

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Hi all, 

I am using this version.... 


and I have to activate the highlighted options/setting every time I start the platform. 

Profiles, and login are working fine, but platform is unable to remember those view settings . 

Is there a fix for this ? 


 
Sameer:

Hi all, 

I am using this version.... 


and I have to activate the highlighted options/setting every time I start the platform. 

Profiles, and login are working fine, but platform is unable to remember those view settings . 

Is there a fix for this ? 



Hi,

Try to uninstall it and check the (Delete user personal data) and install it again but keep in mind you need to backup your indicators, templates.... etc because they will be deleted then install MT5 again. maybe this will help.


Regards

 
Sameer:

Hi all, 

I am using this version.... 


and I have to activate the highlighted options/setting every time I start the platform. 

Profiles, and login are working fine, but platform is unable to remember those view settings . 

Is there a fix for this ? 


I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
 
Alain Verleyen #:

I had similar problem and solve it this way :

  1. Terminal started. 
  2. File menu->Open Data Folder
  3. Double click on "Config" to open the folder.
  4. Close the MT5 terminal.
  5. Delete the file Terminal.ini
  6. Restart your Terminal, problem should be fixed (you could have to set your toolbars/windows as you like the first time).
Ok good nice 
 
ernest richard #:
Ok good nice 

Thank Pros

I have the same problem and I followed the above steps; now it work fine

Appreciate it

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