Discussing the article: "Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users" - page 4

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Eleni Anna Branou #:

As Sergey has already told you, the 1009 error means that your access to MQL5.com is restricted by your Chinese Internet provider.

The only way to access the MQL5.com marketplace and services is to use a VPN.

All logged in after using a VPN
 
zhaopeng #:
All logged in after using a VPN

That doesn't make sense, make sure that your local firewall or anti-virus are not blocking your access to MQL5.com.

Try with another PC or VPN IP.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

That doesn't make sense, make sure that your local firewall or anti-virus are not blocking your access to MQL5.com.

Try with another PC or VPN IP.

Yeah, sounds like the firewall or antivirus is blocking it. Changing VPN servers won’t do much until you whitelist MQL5. Thanks for the heads-up.
 

Can someone help me? everything works perfectly but when I want to migrate I get this error...

Virtual Hosting 6808136: migration "5.33.137 adx,williams pr.ex5" failed, cannot add 'SqVWAP'.

in MT5 everything is working normally, so I am not missing any indicator.


thanks

 
I have the 15 usd for the vps in my mql5 account and when I want to pay I get an error.
 
Nicolas Amarillo #:

Can someone help me? everything works perfectly but when I want to migrate I get this error...

Virtual Hosting 6808136: migration "5.33.137 adx,williams pr.ex5" failed, cannot add 'SqVWAP'.

in MT5 everything is working normally, so I am not missing any indicator.


thanks

If you are trying to migrate an indicator only, it will not work, you must attach and migrate an EA too.

 
chanclas1904 #:
I have the 15 usd for the vps in my mql5 account and when I want to pay I get an error.
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:



 
Can anyone tell me if I can shut down my local computer after I use the vps? And where do I check my EA profitability?
 
​"I canceled my VPS by mistake. The bot said minutes would be credited but I can't find them. Please help me restore my hosting for account''
 
Mohammed Mustafa Alim Bushara #"I cancelled my VPS by mistake. The bot said the minutes would be credited, but I can't find them. Please help me restore my hosting to the account."

From the MetaTrader connected to the desired trading account and the MQL5.community account, go back to the option to register a virtual server... Among the available plans, a free one should appear with the unused time on the previously rented and cancelled hosting service, as shown in the image below:


See also:

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