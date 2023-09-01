VPS Question*
Because MQL5 VPS is the other Metatrader but in cloud, and autotrading is always ON in this MQL5 VPS.
You can check everything by using MQL5 VPS logs/journal (there are two logs there).
Hi All,
I have successfully migrated my MT4 and EA to the MQL VPS....It has placed a couple of trades.
But now and then in my MT4 I get the error message "Trade operations not allowed by settings"....
I understand that when you migrate to the VPS the 'Auto Trading' button gets turned off in my MT4, but if I'm getting that message it means that the EA in my MT4 is trying to place a trade.
Why then is the trade not being placed in the VPS....??
Regards
M*
As Sergey said your trading is performed in the virtual server of MQL5 VPS, so you don't need to keep your local MT4 terminal's Auto Trading button clicked, because you will trade twice and that is dangerous.
As Sergey said your trading is performed in the virtual server of MQL5 VPS, so you don't need to keep your local MT4 terminal's Auto Trading button clicked, because you will trade twice and that is dangerous.
Thankyou for your replies...However you misunderstand my question....
The same trade was not opened in the VPS.....
If the EA has tried to place a trade in my MT4, why did that same trade not get placed in the VPS....?
@Eleni Anna Branou @Sergey Golubev
Thankyou for your replies...However you misunderstand my question....
The same trade was not opened in the VPS.....
If the EA has tried to place a trade in my MT4, why did that same trade not get placed in the VPS....?
You can check the VPS log as Sergey suggested..
Thanks Andrew,
The VPS Log doesn't show the same error message....
I'm wondering if there is a difference in slippage or latency or something between my MT4 and the VPS....
I would assume that if the EA on the MT4 tries to place a trade (I know it can't), that same trade should actually be opened on the VPS right...?
Regards
M*
Thanks Andrew,
The VPS Log doesn't show the same error message....
I'm wondering if there is a difference in slippage or latency or something between my MT4 and the VPS....
I would assume that if the EA on the MT4 tries to place a trade (I know it can't), that same trade should actually be opened on the VPS right...?
Regards
M*
Maybe your EA can't work properly in the MQL5 VPS, check the Journal and Experts tab of your MQL5 VPS for any messages or errors.
Right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journal and then Terminal/Experts.
Maybe your EA can't work properly in the MQL5 VPS, check the Journal and Experts tab of your MQL5 VPS for any messages or errors.
Right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journal and then Terminal/Experts.
Thankyou Eleni,
The EA is from the MQL Market...There is no error message in the VPS Journal....
I was hoping someone had the same problem and would know....
The EA in the VPS places trades sometimes...
Perhaps the EA in the MT4 is interfering with the EA in the VPS?
Same Magic Number etc.....
Regards
M*
Thankyou Eleni,
The EA is from the MQL Market...There is no error message in the VPS Journal....
I was hoping someone had the same problem and would know....
The EA in the VPS places trades sometimes...
Perhaps the EA in the MT4 is interfering with the EA in the VPS?
Same Magic Number etc.....
Regards
M*
If you are trading with the same EA, same settings and same magic number in your local MT4 terminal, you should have double trades.
Ask the author/seller for help and support, maybe he/she knows something we don't.
If you are trading with the same EA, same settings and same magic number in your local MT4 terminal, you should have double trades.
Ask the author/seller for help and support, maybe he/she knows something we don't.
Thanks Eleni,
Won't get double trades as the 'Auto Trade' button is disabled in my local MT4.
I have fixed the problem by cancelling my MQL VPS and gone back to another external VPS.
Had to use up one of my activations to do so though :(
Regards
M*
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Hi All,
I have successfully migrated my MT4 and EA to the MQL VPS....It has placed a couple of trades.
But now and then in my MT4 I get the error message "Trade operations not allowed by settings"....
I understand that when you migrate to the VPS the 'Auto Trading' button gets turned off in my MT4, but if I'm getting that message it means that the EA in my MT4 is trying to place a trade.
Why then is the trade not being placed in the VPS....??
Regards
M*