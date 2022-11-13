3 or 4 MT4 instances on VPS

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Hello,


I actually run 3 instances of MT4 from 3 different broker on an external VPS.

I would like to rent the MQL5 VPS and I wonder if I can do the same thing as I don't really understand how it works.

Thanks

 
thierrybl:

Hello,


I actually run 3 instances of MT4 from 3 different broker on an external VPS.

I would like to rent the MQL5 VPS and I wonder if I can do the same thing as I don't really understand how it works.

Thanks

No, you can't, only 1 trading account per MQL5 VPS is possible and vice versa.

 
Hello! I want to buy vps for MT4 but I don't know from where. It always redirects me to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps&nbsp; MT5. 

Maybe you need additional settings?  Thanks! 

 
pinko123 #:
Hello! I want to buy vps for MT4 but I don't know from where. It always redirects me to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps&nbsp; MT5. 

Maybe you need additional settings?  Thanks! 

Make sure you are logged into your MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your pinko123 login and then right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.



 

Thanks! 

Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure you are logged into your MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your pinko123 login and then right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.



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