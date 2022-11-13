3 or 4 MT4 instances on VPS
thierrybl:
Hello,
I actually run 3 instances of MT4 from 3 different broker on an external VPS.
I would like to rent the MQL5 VPS and I wonder if I can do the same thing as I don't really understand how it works.
Thanks
No, you can't, only 1 trading account per MQL5 VPS is possible and vice versa.
Hello! I want to buy vps for MT4 but I don't know from where. It always redirects me to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps MT5.
Maybe you need additional settings? Thanks!
pinko123 #:
Hello! I want to buy vps for MT4 but I don't know from where. It always redirects me to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps MT5.
Hello! I want to buy vps for MT4 but I don't know from where. It always redirects me to https://www.mql5.com/en/vps MT5.
Maybe you need additional settings? Thanks!
Make sure you are logged into your MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your pinko123 login and then right click on your account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
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Hello,
I actually run 3 instances of MT4 from 3 different broker on an external VPS.
I would like to rent the MQL5 VPS and I wonder if I can do the same thing as I don't really understand how it works.
Thanks