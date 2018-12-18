Error messages from MQL5 VPS Journal
It is written on the log (according to your screenshot) about newer unsupported version, and there is a suggestion to update Metatrader to the new build.
I think - you will need to contact with the author/seller of this product.
Because as far as I know - there are some limitations about -
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader should be 64-bit.
Has the problem been solved? I reinstalled MT4 and the problem still exists.
- As far as I undeerstand - this issue came from the EA you are trying to use with VPS.
So, contact with the author of the EA.
- Besides, it was a suggestion to update (update; not re-install) your Metatrasder to the latest build.
It is what I understood from the image you attached on the first post.
- As far as I undeerstand - this issue came from the EA you are trying to use with VPS.
So, contact with the author of the EA.
- Besides, it was a suggestion to update (update; not re-install) your Metatrasder to the latest build.
It is what I understood from the image you attached on the first post.
I am re-downloading MT4 from the official website, it is the latest version.
Also asked the author of EA, the author said that it has nothing to do with EA.
At present, I can't find the problem. How should I solve it?
The day when it can't be used, it can still work normally in the morning.
I am re-downloading MT4 from the official website, it is the latest version.
Also asked the author of EA, the author said that it has nothing to do with EA.
At present, I can't find the problem. How should I solve it?
The day when it can't be used, it can still work normally in the morning.
Which build of MT4?
Because, as I see from your image - it is recommended to you to update MT4 to the latest build.
Besides, as I see from your image - it is written about unsupported version of EA (unsupported for VPS).
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Where/what to check more?
It is important to check log files (two log VPS files) Virtual Platform Logs/(VPS journal).
Because everything should be written there.
- www.metatrader5.com
哪個版本的MT4？
因為，正如我從您的圖像中看到的 - 建議您將MT4更新為最新版本。
此外，正如我從你的圖像中看到的 - 它是關於不支持的EA版本（不支持VPS）的
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在哪裡/什麼檢查更多？
檢查日誌文件（兩個日誌VPS文件） 虛擬平台日誌 /（VPS日誌）非常重要。
因為一切都應該寫在那裡。
Check VPS logs as I suggested -
Virtual Platform Logs/(VPS journal)
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Besides, only open charts with EAs attached are going to migrate.
And yes - for any error/issue - check VPS journal/logs.
- www.metatrader5.com
Check VPS logs as I suggested -
Virtual Platform Logs/(VPS journal)
-------------
Besides, only open charts with EAs attached are going to migrate.
And yes - for any error/issue - check VPS journal/logs.
I found that the path of the VPS loading EA is different from the internal EA storage path of my computer.
Is it related to this?
I found that the path of the VPS loading EA is different from the internal EA storage path of my computer.
Is it related to this?
May be ...
Market Eas are located in the Market folder.
Did you buy those EAs from the Market (activations?), and you attached EAs to the chart to synchronize them?
I am asking because demo versions of the Market products can not be used with for trading and with VPS too.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Upgraded my EA with new version today and I install it to 15M and H1 chart.
I use MQL5 VPS. So I synchronized it and I found this message from the VPS journal.
Let me know what to do