Program to check latency between VPS and broker's server
Is there a free program?
Can you recommend one?
Or what other way do you know to check the latency?
Just left-click on the Connection Status icon in the bottom right of MetaTrader and you will see a pop-up context menu showing you the latency values of various Servers available for your Broker. Then you can select the fastest one to your liking. You can also re-scan as values may fluctuate.
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Just left-click on the Connection Status icon in the bottom left of MetaTrader and you will see a pop-up context menu showing you the latency values of various Servers available for your Broker. Then you can select the fastest one to your liking. You can also re-scan as values may fluctuate.
MetaTrader 4
MetaTrader 5
Is there a way to do this via code?
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Hi,
I want to check latency between my VPS and broker's server.
Is there a free program?
Can you recommend one?
Or what other way do you know to check the latency?
Kind regards