Program to check latency between VPS and broker's server

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Hi,

I want to check latency between my VPS and broker's server.

Is there a free program?

Can you recommend one?

Or what other way do you know to check the latency?

Kind regards

[Deleted]  
Christian Schuller: I want to check latency between my VPS and broker's server.

Is there a free program?

Can you recommend one?

Or what other way do you know to check the latency?

Just left-click on the Connection Status icon in the bottom right of MetaTrader and you will see a pop-up context menu showing you the latency values of various Servers available for your Broker. Then you can select the fastest one to your liking. You can also re-scan as values may fluctuate.

MetaTrader 4


MetaTrader 5



 
Fernando Carreiro:

Just left-click on the Connection Status icon in the bottom left of MetaTrader and you will see a pop-up context menu showing you the latency values of various Servers available for your Broker. Then you can select the fastest one to your liking. You can also re-scan as values may fluctuate.

MetaTrader 4


MetaTrader 5



Thank you, Fernando!
 

Is there a way to do this via code?

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