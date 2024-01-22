OnTimer() has a very large delay. How to solve it? - page 4
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I made a clean environment. I started only one EA(Timer.EX4) in MT4, which is compiled from the codes as attached.
But I had a log shows 6 seconds delay. This really puzzled me.
Please post your configuration (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/449342)
What was running on this computer while running this test ? Only one MT4 with this EA ?
Please post your configuration (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/449342)
What was running on this computer while running this test ? Only one MT4 with this EA ?
Thank you very much for your instructions. I will make another test with the same EA and post the whole report next week.
I have made two tests on two computers. Here are reports
Computer 1, Only one MT4 is loaded with no any other application. Only one EA (timer.ex4) is loaded.
Journal log:
2023.07.31 10:01:56.052 Expert Timer USDJPY,M5: loaded successfully
2023.07.31 10:01:44.380 MQL5.chats: activated for 'gchen2101'
2023.07.31 10:01:44.333 MQL5.community: activated for 'gchen2101', balance: 139.86 (frozen: 125.00)
2023.07.31 10:01:43.943 '1818857': previous successful authorization performed from 138.113.221.110
2023.07.31 10:01:43.333 '1818857': login datacenter on DooPrime-Live 4 through Data Center 01 (ping: 5.07 ms)
2023.07.31 10:01:42.427 '1818857': login on DooPrime-Live 4 through Data Center 01 (ping: 5.07 ms)
2023.07.31 10:01:39.896 Data Folder: C:\Users\Administrator\Desktop\Work\MT4\MT4.2
2023.07.31 10:01:39.896 Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 1 x Intel Core Processor (Broadwell, no TSX), Memory: 300 / 1023 Mb, Disk: 22 / 39 Gb, GMT+8
2023.07.31 10:01:39.896 Doo Prime MT4 Terminal build 1382 started (Doo Prime Limited)
Experts log:
2023.07.31 10:02:52.005 Timer USDJPY,M5: Max Delay=2 (s), at 2023.07.31 10:02:52
2023.07.31 10:02:05.630 Timer USDJPY,M5: Max Delay=1 (s), at 2023.07.31 10:02:05
2023.07.31 10:02:03.599 Timer USDJPY,M5: initialized
2023.07.31 10:02:03.599 Timer USDJPY,M5: Monitoring timer delay...
2023.07.31 10:01:56.052 Expert Timer USDJPY,M5: loaded successfully
Computer 2, Only One EA (timer.ex4) is loaded in MT4, there are other terminals (8 MT4 and 2 MT5 ) running on the same computer.
Journal log:
2023.07.31 10:06:59.581 '1900082876': ping to current access point DC_Vir_L19 is 7.28 ms
2023.07.31 10:06:17.657 MQL5.chats: activated for 'gchen2101'
2023.07.31 10:06:17.595 MQL5.community: activated for 'gchen2101', balance: 139.86 (frozen: 125.00)
2023.07.31 10:06:17.204 '1900082876': previous successful authorization performed from 152.32.151.198
2023.07.31 10:06:16.782 '1900082876': login datacenter on ICMarketsSC-Live19 through DC_Vir_L19 (ping: 7.30 ms)
2023.07.31 10:06:16.392 '1900082876': login on ICMarketsSC-Live19 through DC_Vir_L19 (ping: 7.30 ms)
2023.07.31 10:06:14.314 Expert Timer USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
2023.07.31 10:06:07.407 Data Folder: C:\Users\Administrator\Desktop\Work\MT4\MT4.8
2023.07.31 10:06:07.407 Windows Server 2016 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 4 x Common KVM processor, Memory: 5798 / 8191 Mb, Disk: 11 / 39 Gb, GMT+8
2023.07.31 10:06:07.407 Doo Prime MT4 Terminal build 1382 started (Doo Prime Limited)
Experts log:
2023.07.31 10:40:39.992 Timer USDJPY,H1: Max Delay=6 (s), at 2023.07.31 10:40:39
2023.07.31 10:10:43.298 Timer USDJPY,H1: Max Delay=5 (s), at 2023.07.31 10:10:43
2023.07.31 10:08:34.095 Timer USDJPY,H1: Max Delay=3 (s), at 2023.07.31 10:08:34
2023.07.31 10:07:12.360 Timer USDJPY,H1: Max Delay=2 (s), at 2023.07.31 10:07:12
2023.07.31 10:06:19.814 Timer USDJPY,H1: Max Delay=1 (s), at 2023.07.31 10:06:19
2023.07.31 10:06:17.454 Timer USDJPY,H1: initialized
2023.07.31 10:06:17.454 Timer USDJPY,H1: Monitoring timer delay...
2023.07.31 10:06:14.314 Expert Timer USDJPY,H1: loaded successfully
Based on the two reports showed above, May I conclude that
1. OnTimer() is affected by other terminals running on the same computer
2. Even in a clean environment (one terminal, one EA), there may have 2 seconds delay for 1 second Timer.
Based on the two reports showed above, May I conclude that
1. OnTimer() is affected by other terminals running on the same computer
2. Even in a clean environment (one terminal, one EA), there may have 2 seconds delay for 1 second Timer.
Try this.
The line, where more than two seconds, was formed when I pressed F4 with the MetaEditor closed.
PS WinServer2019 with 10 MT5 and 3 MT4 - without the problem.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
MT5 и скорость в боевом исполнении
fxsaber, 2020.11.10 08:41
Virtual with 0.6 ms ping (< 1 ms). Order/position modifications last from several tens to thousands of milliseconds. Server logs show values < 1 ms.
LatencyMon showed such horror.
Check your remote machines. Zero ping means nothing. It may turn out that it is more profitable to trade from a home machine.
Threat How to check VPS from MQ - not at all clear.
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Ошибки, баги, вопросы
Renat Fatkhullin, 2020.07.31 19:06
Here I have on a regular Intel Core i7-7820HQ @ 2.90GHz:
Good utility, I will test our servers.Only after testing it is necessary to remove the program, as it installs the driver.
Yes. I can use TickCount() to replace TimeLocal() so we can get the delay in millisecond.
When we have delay in millisecond, we can get minimum interval to see if sometimes the scheduler executes sooner.
I can do the same test for MT5, in the same environment as a comparison.
Maybe at the end of this investigation, we have no solution as Windows is a preemptive system. But we can consider Linux.
Hi Fxsaber, Are you introducing an application to test windows system environment?
It's a good idea to understand the hardware and software environment.