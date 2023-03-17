Unable to refresh the market terminal purchased tab, can't install EA
Your username is helendamelon (not HELENDAMELON).
Besides, if you really bought some product in the Market under your username so it should eb listed here in your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/helendamelon/market
(Metatrader 4 products are for MT4, and Metatrader 5 products are for MT5).
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And it should be error number in the journal anyway.
You can look at the journal of Metatrader to find this error.
And please note that Market tabs in MT4 is not loaded in immediate way
(for example: I am waiting for some seconds for the Market tabs to be loaded).
- www.mql5.com
Hi, I've followed most of the protocol of other posts, and still not working.
"1. delete *tab files in data folder, terminal - community
2. login to community using username and password less than 10 characters
3. Reinstall MT4"
However, this MT4 was downloaded from my brokers website as the general MT4 I found the community somehow the icon has a 5, and unable to find the exact server from the broker, only shows the 4 servers on MT5. But the MT4 downloaded through the broker had the ECN server.
Anyways, nothing is showing up. I've already purchased an EA. What can I do
All Jornal Entries
2023.03.17 23:25:03.335 MQL5.chats: activated for 'HELENDAMELON'
2023.03.17 23:25:02.802 MQL5.community: activated for 'HELENDAMELON', balance: 649.00 (frozen: 594.00)
2023.03.17 23:24:54.961 '2249261': previous successful authorization performed from 120.204.143.152
2023.03.17 23:24:54.273 '2249261': login datacenter on ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero through ECN-Zero.Asia.4 (ping: 223.63 ms)
2023.03.17 23:24:52.364 '2249261': login on ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero through ECN-Zero.Asia.4 (ping: 223.63 ms)
2023.03.17 23:24:48.665 Data Folder: C:\Users\helen.zhang\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\B9AB1781CD4361C9C32CAAC85492E650
2023.03.17 23:24:48.665 Windows 10 Pro x64, IE 11, UAC, 8 x 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 @ 2.40GHz, Memory: 2132 / 16082 Mb, Disk: 97 / 269 Gb, GMT+8
2023.03.17 23:24:48.665 ForexTime (FXTM) MT4 build 1376 started (FXTM)
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Hi, I've followed most of the protocol of other posts, and still not working.
"1. delete *tab files in data folder, terminal - community
2. login to community using username and password less than 10 characters
3. Reinstall MT4"
However, this MT4 was downloaded from my brokers website as the general MT4 I found the community somehow the icon has a 5, and unable to find the exact server from the broker, only shows the 4 servers on MT5. But the MT4 downloaded through the broker had the ECN server.
Anyways, nothing is showing up. I've already purchased an EA. What can I do
All Jornal Entries
2023.03.17 23:25:03.335 MQL5.chats: activated for 'HELENDAMELON'
2023.03.17 23:25:02.802 MQL5.community: activated for 'HELENDAMELON', balance: 649.00 (frozen: 594.00)
2023.03.17 23:24:54.961 '2249261': previous successful authorization performed from 120.204.143.152
2023.03.17 23:24:54.273 '2249261': login datacenter on ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero through ECN-Zero.Asia.4 (ping: 223.63 ms)
2023.03.17 23:24:52.364 '2249261': login on ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero through ECN-Zero.Asia.4 (ping: 223.63 ms)
2023.03.17 23:24:48.665 Data Folder: C:\Users\helen.zhang\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\B9AB1781CD4361C9C32CAAC85492E650
2023.03.17 23:24:48.665 Windows 10 Pro x64, IE 11, UAC, 8 x 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 @ 2.40GHz, Memory: 2132 / 16082 Mb, Disk: 97 / 269 Gb, GMT+8
2023.03.17 23:24:48.665 ForexTime (FXTM) MT4 build 1376 started (FXTM)
Please Help!