MT4 signal failed to copy trade
1. Make sure that you have actually enabled the symbol in MT4 >> View >> Symbols (yellow=enabled, grey=disabled).
2. Check with your broker that trading is enabled for your trading account in general.
My MT4 account worked with previous signal so I was puzzled why it didn't work with this signal. I tried various approaches and also contacted the support desk of my broker but nothing worked. I even tried with a new signal with different instrument (EURUSD), but still failed with the same error. Finally, I decided to give up MT4 and switch to MT5 account which works perfectly.
Thanks.
as per your journal log this symbol is disabled for trading!
1 01:04:20.840 '9006342': order buy 0.17 XAUUSD opening at market sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 failed [Trade is disabled]
If this is ICMarkets acct, no surprises. They switch due to asic regulations but whacked out other customers mt4 especially if you are pro customers. You have to contact support to ask that they enabled your mt4 for this instrument. I have tried to tell the customer support manager that this will not just affect me but others and that they run a fix on all customers accts. Dont ask them regards MQL signals, they cant give support, tell them this error and they will know what it meant
I subscribed a MT4 signal with the following setup:
However, the copy trade failed with failed synchronization: What's wrong with it and how to fix it?
0 01:04:13.730 Coinexx MT4 build 1353 stopped
0 01:04:17.512 Coinexx MT4 build 1353 started (Coinexx Ltd)
0 01:04:17.512 Windows Server 2012 R2 Datacenter x64, IE 11, RDP, UAC, 1 x Intel Xeon Silver 4114 @ 2.20GHz, Memory: 549 / 1023 Mb, Disk: 14 / 29 Gb, GMT+0
0 01:04:17.512 Data Folder: C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\13EDC01F8B1D482FA41B39405A17A5AA
2 01:04:18.512 Expert Market\Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 GBPUSD,M1: loaded successfully
0 01:04:19.356 '9006342': login on Coinexx-Live through Data Center 2 (ping: 19.57 ms)
0 01:04:19.840 '9006342': login datacenter on Coinexx-Live through Data Center 2 (ping: 19.57 ms)
0 01:04:19.996 '9006342': previous successful authorization performed from 142.91.124.218
0 01:04:20.449 '9006342': Signal - 'Emas Hantaran' for 'bergen288' subscription found, 2022.04.03 expiration, enabled
0 01:04:20.449 '9006342': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 5.0 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
0 01:04:20.449 '9006342': Signal - connecting to signal server
0 01:04:20.527 MQL5.community: activated for 'bergen288', balance: 148.00 (frozen: 148.00)
0 01:04:20.668 '9006342': Signal - signal provider has balance 1 527.42 USD, leverage 1:500
0 01:04:20.668 '9006342': Signal - subscriber has balance 35 199.76 USD, leverage 1:200
0 01:04:20.668 MQL5.chats: activated for 'bergen288'
0 01:04:20.684 '9006342': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 870%
0 01:04:20.684 '9006342': Signal - signal provider has position [#1682929318 buy 0.02 XAUUSD at 1993.01 sl: 1973.64 tp: 2007.95]
0 01:04:20.684 '9006342': Signal - copy position [#1682929318 buy 0.02 XAUUSD at 1993.01 sl: 1973.64 tp: 2007.95]
0 01:04:20.684 '9006342': order buy market 0.17 XAUUSD sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00
1 01:04:20.840 '9006342': order buy 0.17 XAUUSD opening at market sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 failed [Trade is disabled]
1 01:04:20.840 '9006342': Signal - trade request failed [Trade is disabled]
1 01:04:20.840 '9006342': Signal - synchronization terminated, cannot copy position [#1682929318 buy 0.02 XAUUSD at 1993.01 sl: 1973.64 tp: 2007.95]
1 01:04:20.840 '9006342': Signal - synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled
