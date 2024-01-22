OnTimer() has a very large delay. How to solve it?
Timer is reliable, but probably your code don't work correctly.
Do a simple test
void OnTimer() { Print(__FUNCTION__); }
And you will clearly see it printing a message every 1 second, always.
The timer is reliable, but it won't run while it or OnTick is running.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
Questions Not To Ask
My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.
It is almost always your code.
See my countdown timer (MT4)
Indicators: Zero Lag Timer - Indices - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum #8 (2017)
This way causes too many log. It's hard to find out the delay
You have to gate it . If it is busy don't let it run. You may "skip" some this way but you wont clog your systemIf you are drawing stuff on the screen you can drop to 44milliseconds too
In most cases, OnTimer is reliable. However, I did catch cases of large delays. Maybe it's because the Windows system starts too many terminals, and I run a copy software for each terminal. In my specific situation, there are 10 terminals, and the CPU load rate is about 50%. We know that each chart is an independent thread, and an EA that tests timers should have reliable results.
I made modification to the codes to make it simple. But the result is the same. There are delays.
void OnTimer() { static datetime last_call=0; static int gap_max=0; datetime now = TimeLocal(); if(last_call != now) { if(last_call>0) { int gap = (int)(now-last_call); if(gap>gap_max) { gap_max=gap; string msg; msg = StringFormat("Max Delay=%d (s), at %s",gap_max, TimeToString(TimeLocal(),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS)); Comment(msg); Print(msg); } } last_call = now; } }
I don't know, I'm using EA and indicators based on fast timers (<1 second) and the refresh is as expected, never had a single problem.
Your code is very good to get accurate timer only if Ontimer() is called expectedly. What if Ontimer() is not called, especially when system is busy and for 24 hours test.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I setup a one-second timer. I expect I can receive a signal on OnTimer() every second. But the truth is that there could be a delay. Sometimes the delay can be very large. The recent record is 849 seconds delay.
I'm very surprised with the delay.
Is there any way to get a reliable timer?
I have attach the codes and screen shot.