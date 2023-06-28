Latest MT5 update doesn't load EA demo's? - page 2
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You did not miss it. It is unfortunate that such information is not publicly disclosed. We know it from experience.
/2 Additionally, to test further, when I download a new Demo of another EA, it downloads and I can see it in the windows directory with all the others MT5 won't recognize or load - but MT5 does not see the new EA!
I already told that demo versions of the EAs from MQL5 Market must not work on the charts.
And it is written in the Rules of Using the Market Service:
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Besides, you do not need any Windows directory to download and to check new EAs from the Market.
Because EAs from MQL5 Market (incl free EAs) are dowmloaded and installed directly from Metatrader.
Look at the procedure about HowTo:
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
I already told that demo versions of the EAs from MQL5 Market must not work on the charts.
Hello and thank you for the response. I've been using MT5 for a year, downloading and backtesting various EA Demo's successfully through the Strategy Tester normally, with no issues. I have been trading stocks since 2013.
When I updated MT5 this morning the Strategy Tester could not find or load my existing Demo EA's.
*Addendum: I can still download new EA demos which are visible in the same directory as my older EA demo's, but the new ones are not recognized by MT5
*Addendum: I can still download new EA demos which are visible in the same directory as my older EA demo's, but the new ones are not recognized by MT5
Hello and thank you for the response. I've been using MT5 for a year, downloading and backtesting various EA Demo's successfully through the Strategy Tester normally, with no issues. I have been trading stocks since 2013.
When I updated MT5 this morning the Strategy Tester could not find or load my existing Demo EA's.
*Addendum: I can still download new EA demos which are visible in the same directory as my older EA demo's, but the new ones are not recognized by MT5
If you are talking about EAs from the Market, and if Strategy tester does not recognize them for backtesting so it may be for several reasons
(in theoretical points of view):
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If you connect your MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account so MT5 will be updated for the latest build, and this latest build may be the beta build.
I mean: many traders/coders want to beta test the beta builds, and that is why they use MetaQuotes-Demo account.
if you are not beta tester so - do not connect your MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo.
Use demo accounts provided by the brokers.
My example.
I am still on build 3802.
Why?
Because I downloaded/installed MT5 from this MQL5 portal, but I did not connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo. (at least - I am not rtying to connect).
I connected it to any broker's demo account. And if MT5 (connected to the broker's demo account) is updated to new build so it is not beta build (because this updated was initialized by the broker).
Thanks guys. Appreciate the input and efforts.