Latest MT5 update doesn't load EA demo's? - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro #:
You did not miss it. It is unfortunate that such information is not publicly disclosed. We know it from experience.
That is surprising. Kind of an important detail to include up front.. Thank you for your response.
 
Volta_Trading #:
/2 Additionally, to test further, when I download a new Demo of another EA, it downloads and I can see it in the windows directory with all the others MT5 won't recognize or load - but MT5 does not see the new EA!

I already told that demo versions of the EAs from MQL5 Market must not work on the charts.
And it is written in the Rules of Using the Market Service:

Demo versions of Product have the following limitations:
  1. A demo version of an Expert Advisor cannot be run on an online chart of the client terminal. Its trading part can be tested only in the Strategy Tester that is built into the client terminal;

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Besides, you do not need any Windows directory to download and to check new EAs from the Market.
Because EAs from MQL5 Market (incl free EAs) are dowmloaded and installed directly from Metatrader.
Look at the procedure about HowTo:

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

Rules of Using the Market Service
Rules of Using the Market Service
  • www.mql5.com
General Provisions and Conditions of Use service Market
 
Sergey Golubev #:

I already told that demo versions of the EAs from MQL5 Market must not work on the charts.

Hello and thank you for the response. I've been using MT5 for a year, downloading and backtesting various EA Demo's successfully through the Strategy Tester normally, with no issues. I have been trading stocks since 2013.

When I updated MT5 this morning the Strategy Tester could not find or load my existing Demo EA's. 

*Addendum: I can still download new EA demos which are visible in the same directory as my older EA demo's, but the new ones are not recognized by MT5

[Deleted]  
Volta_Trading #: When I updated MT5 this morning the Strategy Tester could not find or load my existing Demo EA's. 

*Addendum: I can still download new EA demos which are visible in the same directory as my older EA demo's, but the new ones are not recognized by MT5

Just a reminder, that for newer MT5 builds, you need to have your MQL5 Community account active on MetaTrader for market products to work ...
3. Terminal: Improved Market security system. Now, in order to run the product, the user must be authorized in the platform with the same MQL5 account via which the product was purchased. The account must be specified under the Tools \ Options \ Community section:


Specify your MQL5 account in the platform settings

If no account or an invalid account is specified, the product will not start, and the following message will be printed in the platform journal:
'ProductName' requires active MQL5 account in Tools->Options->Community
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - The latest Beta version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, 2023
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - The latest Beta version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, 2023
  • 2023.05.25
  • www.mql5.com
The beta version of the updated metatrader 5 platform will be released on friday, may 26, 2023. We invite traders to join the testing of the new platform version, to evaluate its features and to help developers fix errors
 
Volta_Trading #:

Hello and thank you for the response. I've been using MT5 for a year, downloading and backtesting various EA Demo's successfully through the Strategy Tester normally, with no issues. I have been trading stocks since 2013.

When I updated MT5 this morning the Strategy Tester could not find or load my existing Demo EA's. 

*Addendum: I can still download new EA demos which are visible in the same directory as my older EA demo's, but the new ones are not recognized by MT5

If you are talking about EAs from the Market, and if Strategy tester does not recognize them for backtesting so it may be for several reasons
(in theoretical points of view):

  • those demo versions of the EAs are not compatibale with MT5 build you are using now,
  • those EAs (demo versions) should be improved by the sellers to be used with the latest MT5 builds,
  • you did not refresh (or close and open) Metatrader's Expert Advisors directory in Navirator (by right mouse click) so MT5 do not see about what you downloaded and so on,
  • some other reason.

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If you connect your MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo account so MT5 will be updated for the latest build, and this latest build may be the beta build.
I mean: many traders/coders want to beta test the beta builds, and that is why they use MetaQuotes-Demo account.

if you are not beta tester so - do not connect your MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo.
Use demo accounts provided by the brokers.

My example.
I am still on build 3802.
Why?
Because I downloaded/installed MT5 from this MQL5 portal, but I did not connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo. (at least - I am not rtying to connect).
I connected it to any broker's demo account. And if MT5 (connected to the broker's demo account) is updated to new build so it is not beta build (because this updated was initialized by the broker).

 

Thanks guys. Appreciate the input and efforts.

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