MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1400: Improved Market security
Thanks, update received.
What is the chance of fixing the Alert Line bug in the next version?
- 2023.10.07
- www.mql5.com
I couldn't help but notice the size of the terminal.exe and metaeditor.exe has increased significantly.
27.6 MB for terminal.exe
and
16.0 MB for metaeditor.exe
For context, b1353 was 13.8 MB b1380 was like 14MB or so if I remember correctly.
So the question is what's up with the extra bulkiness?
I am sorry to notice that with the latest build MT4 1400 when I closed the MT4 life account version as well as a second demo account version, (both installed on the same PC) and later wanted to restart each program separately, the time to load MT4 is very long. Looking into the journal there are various error messages related to paid indicators while also registered under Tools Options Community ...
This has occurred now since 10 November, the new build installation update.
Please advise.
Bernard
Just as the log message states, you need to log in with your community account.
Go to your MetaTrader Options (Ctrl-O) and fill in the MQL5 Community credentials, as shown in the image on the first post of this topic.
Hi
I seen the function OrderModify only work if expiration = 0.
When I try modify pending order with expiration > 0 , it not work, always have error Invalid volume.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- if(OrderSelect(50170564,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { double price = OrderOpenPrice(), sl = OrderStopLoss(), tp = 2050; datetime expiration = TimeCurrent() + 60*60; bool modify = OrderModify(OrderTicket(),price,sl,tp,expiration,clrNONE); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
- No where do you check if the ticket has already opened, or opened and already closed.
- Some brokers do not allow expirations, or have a minimum. Ask them.
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There is no need to create pending orders in code.
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The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
Don't worry about it unless you're scalping M1 or trading news.
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Humans can't watch the screen 24/7, so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and just open an order.
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- No where do you check if the ticket has already opened, or opened and already closed.
- Some brokers do not allow expirations, or have a minimum. Ask them.
Do you see the log above ? Order still open and EA request to modify order, but it always ERROR Invalid volume.
The Error only happen when use the function OrderModify . No problem with manual trade to set expiration .
I just want mql5 know about it.
It's not clear what you are trying to change. Are you trying to change the expiration along with the take profit? Or are you trying to change only the take profit?
datetime expiration = TimeCurrent() + 60*60;
If you do not want to change the expiration, then you should note that this will definitely not be equal to the existing expiration value
And I would ask the moderators to move this post and everything related to it to another topic. To avoid flooding here. This is obviously off topic.
[EDIT]
If you are not trying to change the expiration, then use the value that OrderExpiration() returns for that order.
The expression below will return false
((TimeCurrent() + 60*60) == OrderExpiration())
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The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, November 10, 2023.
If no account or an invalid account is specified, the product will not start, and the following message will be printed in the platform journal:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.