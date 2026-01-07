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If after trying all of the above you still cannot log in to the terminal, please submit a ticket so that the developers can fix that (or at least try to), as it could be a problem with the emulator you are using and not the terminal itself.
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Doubt they will help through there.
They even have a message saying to come to forums for technical help.
Im back on my home windows 11 desktop.
When I launch it is says the latest release version is 3802.
And if i choose the beta version is shows beta version is 3815.
On my Mac clients they all show release version as 3815. (this is using the install file from the website, installs 3815 directly)
3815 on Win desktop does have the community icon and login works, but I see i cant go back to release version (presuming i have to reinstall)
Don't worry about having different versions.
There are some brokers that always offer the latest version, beta or not, and others that only offer "release" versions.
In reality they are all "release" only that while for MetaQuotes it may be considered beta, for the broker it is "release" and vice versa. Let's say that there are always two "release" versions in the air (release and prerelease) and that in reality the concept of "beta" does not exist, because if it were a "pure" beta version, it would not make sense for a broker to offer it to its clients, as dangerous as that could be.
I have accounts with more than a dozen brokers and as I say each broker decides which version to offer.
In any case, if you have detected that you have this problem only with version 3815, please file a ticket immediately so that the developers can fix it as soon as possible and try to use the MT5 "neutral" terminal with version 3802 if it works fine for you.
As you have already installed the beta version and will not be able to roll back you will have to uninstall and reinstall the terminal.
Don't worry about having different versions.
There are some brokers that always offer the latest version, beta or not, and others that only offer "release" versions.
In reality they are all "release" only that while for MetaQuotes it may be considered beta, for the broker it is "release" and vice versa. Let's say that there are always two "release" versions in the air (release and prerelease) and that in reality the concept of "beta" does not exist, because if it were a "pure" beta version, it would not make sense for a broker to offer it to its clients, as dangerous as that could be.
I have accounts with more than a dozen brokers and as I say each broker decides which version to offer.
In any case, if you have detected that you have this problem only with version 3815, please file a ticket immediately so that the developers can fix it as soon as possible and try to use the MT5 "neutral" terminal with version 3802 if it works fine for you.
As you have already installed the beta version and will not be able to roll back you will have to uninstall and reinstall the terminal.
The 3815 version on windows desktop works fine.
I cant go back to 3802 on the mac, all download links to install (.exe for my emulators and .dmg for mac) force the 3815 version
The 3815 version on windows desktop works fine.
I cant go back to 3802 on the mac, all download links to install (.exe for my emulators and .dmg for mac) force the 3815 version
I understand. Manage the VPS you mentioned above on the Windows terminal while they fix this.
Although maybe as I said they will detect that it's not the terminal problem and it's the emulator that also needs an update. Just a thought out loud.
In any case put a ticket. From here (at least me) I can't help you any more about this. Sorry.https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
I am not sure that it is related to this thread (if not so I am sorry) ... but I collected the replies of admins concerning MT5 with Mac, Windows 7 and so on:
1. "On a Mac, remove the old Wine 6.0 installation and reinstall the new Wine 7.7 package.
Link to the installer at the bottom of the page on the right."- post #2
2. -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5 Wine problem
MetaQuotes, 2023.06.10 15:36
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447916Terminal: Improved stability under Wine, especially on macOS systems. We recommend completely removing old terminals and re-installing them:
3. -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
After the update, the platform does not start.
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.06.10 10:29
Now the official latest version of MacOS Ventura is 13.4
We haven't tested beta version 14 yet
Hi Sergey,
the point is that you and the OP have had this conversation in the past.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447765
According to the OP his terminal has been working fine since then and the problem has been in this latest version 3812 dated 22 June (I don't quite understand how the problems appear 2 weeks after the launch). :-(
Unbelievable!
Well...comment on that when you put the ticket in. It's good to know it's random.
The underlying problem is that this kind of problems can be many things and then be the stupidest and simplest thing, or not...who knows.
Unbelievable!
Well...comment on that when you put the ticket in. It's good to know it's random.
The underlying problem is that this kind of problems can be many things and then be the stupidest and simplest thing, or not...who knows.
But the icon is still missing, so will have to stick to login through settings.
Must just be a server issue their side.
But the icon is still missing, so will have to stick to login through settings.
Must just be a server issue their side.
If it was just a server problem from this side then the icon you mention would come up and everything would be in place. Besides, the forum would be full of complaints.
I'm afraid it's more of an emulator thing that doesn't quite emulate it correctly and can give random problems and make things disappear that it's not able to emulate. The same with connections, maybe sometimes the emulator is able to give permission to the terminal for external connections to some servers/IPs and sometimes not.
In short, if you want to be professional and depend on VPS servers, EAs, etc...stay away from Mac. That's my personal advice. Although I guess with the experiences you're having you'll have figured it out yourself...or at least you should.