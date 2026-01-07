MQL5 Community Login in Went Missing - page 2
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Hello,
I am unsure if recent update (June 9 2023) is the culprint.
After update, I have been unable to sign in to all my MT5 terminals, including Blueberry, Pepperstone and FBS.
This happens to terminals on VPS, so far yet to be observed on terminal running on PCs.
Login through pull-down menu [File -> Login to MQL5.community] won't work.
Replacing newly updated files with old ones from backup works, but I don't think it's a permanent solution, as the terminal keeps pop-up window asking to restart to complete update.
Please help to resolve.
Thank you
Show your Journal log file.
You are logged, but the display is disabled as you have an old system.
Show your Journal log file.
You are logged, but the display is disabled as you have an old system.
Thanks Alain.
Would they fix this issue, to make it compatible with older system?
I have 4 terminals running on this vps and quite a number of EAs. Not ready to upgrade VPS to one with new Windows server OS.
Thanks Alain.
Would they fix this issue, to make it compatible with older system?
I have 4 terminals running on this vps and quite a number of EAs. Not ready to upgrade VPS to one with new Windows server OS.
I don't know. But the issue is minor, the Terminal is running well.
Yup.
You are right. The terminals are working ok. Can update EA and most other functions are in order.
I have also been experiencing the very same issuess.
I have to click 10 times login before it eventually logs in.
This is on my mac and on my windows 11 desktop.
I have uninstalled and reinstalled with no luck at all.
Version 3815.
Where can I get an older version to download?
Having the same issue, on windows 7 windows 10 and Mac OS Ventura, community login missing and trying to log in to in settings does nothing, can no longer access my VPS.
Version 3815.
Where can I get an older version to download?
Can't you login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab?
It can't, and even if it could, it would be useless as the platform would auto-update to the latest version as soon as it starts.
In the 3815 version it looks slightly different. Just in case you prefer to have a more current image. :-P
No, doesnt work, I enter in login name and password and click ok but nothing happens, I have tried with two mql accounts I have. The logins work for the website.