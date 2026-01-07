MQL5 Community Login in Went Missing
Login to Commuity tab is located in
Tools - Options - Community:
By the way, I am having Windows 10 64-bit and I do not have any issue with Community login because of that.
Forgot to mention, I have tried the Tools-Option-Community sign-in method as well before I tried the File-Login to MQL5.community.
Even if I replaced the terminal.exe file with the older version and SEEMINGLY to have LOGGED-IN to MQL5 community, I wouldn't be able to activate the newly bought EA.
It seems that the terminals are cut off from communicating with the server.
Yeah it's definitely the new update, non updated versions and web login work just fine. Hope they fix this soon
Latest available cumulative update for Windows 7 KB4534310.
Knowledge base article and update link:
https://www.catalog.update.microsoft.com/Search.aspx?q=KB45343101.1
Servicing stack update KB4490628 KB article and update link:
https://www.catalog.update.microsoft.com/search.aspx?q=4490628
Knowledge base article and update link:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/sha-2-code-signing-support-update-for-windows-server-2008-r2-windows-7-and-windows-server-2008- september-23-2019-84a8aad5-d8d9-2d5c-6d78-34f9aa5f8339
https://www.catalog.update.microsoft.com/search.aspx?q=kb4474419
2. For the full operation of the terminal in Windows, you will need Internet Explorer 11. You can still install it using the links:
IE11 for Windows 7 x64:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=41628
IE11 for Windows Windows 7 x86
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/details.aspx?id=40907
3. If Windows 7 is installed in a virtual machine, you can add kb2533623, kb2670838, kb2729094, kb2731771, kb2786081, kb2834140, kb2882822, kb2888049 for guest services to work.
Yeah it's definitely the new update, non updated versions and web login work just fine. Hope they fix this soon
my MT5 is working fine because I am using Windows 10 64-bit, and I do not have any issue with Community login because of that.
if your Windiws is not Windows 10 64 bit so - upgrade your Windows.
I can repeat:
my MT5 is working fine because I am using Windows 10 64-bit, and I do not have any issue with Community login because of that.
if your Windiws is not Windows 10 64 bit so - upgrade your Windows.
On windows 11 latest version - all updated versions won't login, been fine until this release
On windows 11 latest version - all updated versions won't login, been fine until this release
And as far as I know - the most common mistake during the Community tab filling is wrong login or wrong password placing.
For example, your Community tab login is 56mqindy (not your email, and not 56MQindy) -
because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/56mqindy
Come to think of it, it could be the windows version of the VPS.
Terminals on Windows server 2012 fall victim to this bugged update, might happen to other versions of Windows Server too.
My other terminals on VPS running Windows 10 are fine. It is also fine on my notebook running Win11.
No idea about Windows 11 (I am having Windows 10). But it should work on Windows 11.
And as far as I know - the most common mistake during the Community tab filling is wrong login or wrong password placing.
For example, your Community tab login is 56mqindy (not your email, and not 56MQindy) -
because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/56mqindy
Hey I appreciate your looking out, tried the lower case spelling for the name but I think it might just be this version perhaps with this version of windows? I don't know, wouldn't mind so much if I didn't disable the copy trader purchased from the store - that's literally all I need. I can find other solutions, irritating it seems to have disable authorization for those purchased items since it can't log in.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Hello,
I am unsure if recent update (June 9 2023) is the culprint.
After update, I have been unable to sign in to all my MT5 terminals, including Blueberry, Pepperstone and FBS.
This happens to terminals on VPS, so far yet to be observed on terminal running on PCs.
Login through pull-down menu [File -> Login to MQL5.community] won't work.
Replacing newly updated files with old ones from backup works, but I don't think it's a permanent solution, as the terminal keeps pop-up window asking to restart to complete update.
Please help to resolve.
Thank you