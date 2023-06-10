MT5 Wine problem
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/447916Terminal: Improved stability under Wine, especially on macOS systems. We recommend completely removing old terminals and re-installing them:
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3800: Book or Cancel orders, AI coding assistant, and enhanced ONNX support - The latest Beta version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, 2023
- 2023.05.25
- www.mql5.com
The beta version of the updated metatrader 5 platform will be released on friday, may 26, 2023. We invite traders to join the testing of the new platform version, to evaluate its features and to help developers fix errors
Thanks;)
It worked!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
im having issues with MT4 and MT5 regarding Wine!
Opening MT5, im getting the error "This can be caused by a problem in MetaTrader5, or a deficiency in Wine, the compatibility layer used to run MetaTrader5".
After closing the first alert, there comes a second one saying: "A debugger has been found running in your system. Please, unload it from memory and restart your program".
With MetaTrader4, I just get the alert, but can open and use it.
Since Wine is needed to run Windows applications on POSIX operating systems, it is essential.
Im running both on M1 Pro MacDoes anyone knows which version of Wine solves this issue or what to do?
Thanks for Help!