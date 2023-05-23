Prett frustrating that MQL has no direct client service for paying customers.
I do not have MQL5 VPS now but from what I understand - you should click (right-mouse click) on
Request (see your first image on this thread).
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Migration
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual terminal.
Migration is performed during each synchronization of the client terminal. Synchronization is always a one-direction process - the client terminal's environment is moved to the virtual terminal but never vice versa. The virtual terminal status can be monitored via requesting the terminal's and Expert Advisors' logs as well as virtual server's monitoring data.
To perform synchronization, execute "Synchronize Environment" command and select migration type.
Thus, you always can change the number of charts and the list of symbols in the Data Window, the set of launched programs and their input parameters, the terminal settings and Signal subscription.
When performing migration, all data is recorded in the client terminal's log.
After the synchronization, open the virtual terminal's main journal to examine the actions performed on it.
In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval. After that, click Request to download the found logs.
Virtual terminal logs themselves are updated at each request and saved in <terminal data folder>/logs/hosting.<hosting_ID>.terminal and <terminal data folder>/logs/hosting.<hosting_ID>.experts.
- 2023.04.18
- www.mql5.com
more -
how to check if vps is running - the thread
- 2018.09.22
- www.mql5.com
And my only avenue is to make a post and hope someone who isn't MQL can help with an issue that should be handled by MQL themselves, on top of waiting for any reply if at all, most of the posts can go ignored
It is impossible for the people to help you more.
Because you did not provide any technical data and any technical proofs about the following:
M4 or MT5, proofs/logs that you migrated/synchronized, and so on -
read post #9 for details.
So, the people (who are using MQL5 VPS) can help with you with theoretical points of view only sorry.
- 2017.03.23
- www.mql5.com
It is impossible for the people to help you more.
Because you did not provide any technical data and any technical proofs about the following:
M4 or MT5, proofs/logs that you migrated/synchronized, and so on -
read post #9 for details.
So, the people (who are using MQL5 VPS) can help with you with theoretical points of view only sorry.
The problem had nothing to do with that, did everything by the book, tried everything, the problem is that when there is a problem that cannot be solved by suggestions and is something to do with MQL services backend, there is no "Direct" avenue to get help for that, despite paying for those services, I shouldnt have to reply on a forum post and wait and see.
The problem had nothing to do with that, did everything by the book, tried everything, the problem is that when there is a problem that cannot be solved by suggestions and is something to do with MQL services backend, there is no "Direct" avenue to get help for that.
The problem can not be solved by suggestions because no any technical data from you.
For example, as far as I know - the service desk is reading the threads too. But no one can help in practical way because
no any technical data from you.
Example, the user ask you about migration (did you migrate?)
And you told some words instead of posting the proofs/logs that you already migrated (post #2 )
-------------------
The forum users may help in case they have some preliminary data.
Example - I can say that I filled Community tab of Metatrader and I can prove it:
- 2023.04.18
- www.mql5.com
did everything by the book, tried everything, the problem is that when there is a problem that cannot be solved by suggestions and is something to do with MQL services backend
No one knows what you did and what you tried to do.
You know only (because it is technical forum, and the words are nothing).
No any assistance without any technical proofs, and thee service desk is working on same way, for example:
- If no technical proofs about the possible issue = no discussion and no help;
- the user is responsible to provide all the technical information incl proofs for discussion (for advice for possible fixing);
- if the bug/issue can not be reproduced = bug does not exist.
-------------------------------
So, you can continuing your thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/445797 by providing the technical information (not "words") for the forum users to be able to advice something (and as I told - the service desk is also reading the threads/posts).
- 2023.04.18
- www.mql5.com
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I have, what I consider, a pretty important issue [https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/445797] with the VPS server I am renting from MQL5 where all of expert logging on the server is completely blank.
And my only avenue is to make a post and hope someone who isn't MQL can help with an issue that should be handled by MQL themselves, on top of waiting for any reply if at all, most of the posts can go ignored.
I should not be expected to cancel the VPS and rent new one when I have paid 3 months in advance, for the server. (if this is suggested). And Since I can't talk to someone directly from MQL in a timely manner, there nothing I can do.
You would be expected for people who pay for MQL service we would have some sort of support channel to handle issues like this in a timely manner, especially since they are running EA's that are dealing with a lot of funds and I need to see logs in case anything is wrong.
(Edit now logs is magically is working after a month, now doesn't change the issue with getting the problem solved for this kind of issue that cannot be solved be following guides, the problem was not on my end)