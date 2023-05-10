Banned from the MQL5 market purchases
I wonder what may be the reasons a user to be banned from the MQL5 market purchases. I got suddenly banned with no communication and i wonder why this may have happen. I have bought several solutions in the market worth of above 1,000 USD in total over the time so i do not consider this as a good treatment...I had read the terms and conditions, they are reasonable and i do not see any case i may have been banned for making any new purchases in the platform: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
Again the issue is acting as buyer. As a seller i have no problem. i can still sell all my products/services...
So except from not being able to subscribe to signals, you can't purchase any products too.
That is definitely a sign of some kind of limitation in your MQL5 account.
Wait for the Service Desk response to your ticket please.
So except from not being able to subscribe to signals, you can't purchase any products too.
That is definitely a sign of some kind of limitation in your MQL5 account.
Wait for the Service Desk response to your ticket please.
yes while the BUY button was green when i tried to buy an EA i was clearly told i am not able to buy anything in the market...
Questions:
- Usually if you see a "Banned" message, there is usually a "reason" stated with it. What was that reason?
- Sometimes there is also a link, for example "Contact Technical support". Was there a link and did you follow it?
- Besides the above, did you contact the Service Desk with this query, or did you only post this forum topic?
If you did not follow the "Technical Support" link nor contact the Service Desk, then please do so — Contacts and requests.
- www.mql5.com
Please show a screenshot of the message you get that states that you cannot buy from the market. Also, obfuscate any private information and the name of the product.
Please show a screenshot of the message you get that states that you cannot buy from the market. Also, obfuscate any private information and the name of the product.
here you are Fernando...I m puzzled. did nothing wrong. i am totally inactive in forums and only came last week to get help on my issue. I cannot subscribe to any signal including mine and buy any product. I am a professional forex trader for years and i am really blocked now from trading. That is why i earn my "bread and butter"... Service desk to reply yet....
For signals the copy function for all of them including mine is greyed out. in the Subscriptions section the renewal function is removed.
Questions:
- Usually if you see a "Banned" message, there is usually a "reason" stated with it. What was that reason?
- Sometimes there is also a link, for example "Contact Technical support". Was there a link and did you follow it?
- Besides the above, did you contact the Service Desk with this query, or did you only post this forum topic?
If you did not follow the "Technical Support" link nor contact the Service Desk, then please do so — Contacts and requests.
1. As Eleni suggested I try to see if my profile has any banned red restriction. There is none
2. I do get errors when trying to buy or subscribe though. I had shared a screen shot just now.
3. I had contacted Service desk immediately but 2nd week i have to wait for an answer and i am blocked from trading...
The only thing i see pending is a payment i did for an EA. I had paid though. Amount is locked. that is a normal MQl5 procedure. I should not be banned for that. Everyone when pays for a product, the amount is locked for a week or so and then released to the seller.
see what i mean below:
I think that transaction somehow disabled my profile temporary from the market place. But me i paid...Why to be banned even temporary...?
here you are Fernando...I m puzzled. did nothing wrong. i am totally inactive in forums and only came last week to get help on my issue. I cannot subscribe to any signal including mine and buy any product. I am a professional forex trader for years and i am really blocked now from trading. That is why i earn my "bread and butter"... Service desk to reply yet....
Then please don't say you were "banned" when you were not.
There is a link in your image to contact the Technical Support team. Did you follow-up on that?
If yes, place a new comment on the open ticket and ask about the situation. Go to you profile, and on the left panel, select "Service Desk", then select the open ticket and post a comment.
The only thing i see pending is a payment i did for an EA. I had paid though. Amount is locked. that is a normal MQl5 procedure. I should not be banned for that. Everyone when pays for a product, the amount is locked for a week or so and then released to the seller.
see what i mean below:
I think that transaction somehow disabled my profile temporary from the market place. But me i paid...Why to be banned even temporary...?
Sorry to interject like this , what is the remaining unlock time on that ?
I've had it once (on another website abroad) that i paid then i disabled online transactions on that card since the amount left , but my subscription to that api did not update .
They (the support of the other website) then informed me that sometimes if the customer follows this process : "enable card's online use - purchase - disable card's online use" on their cards for safety , the amount does not clear immediately and the transaction fails .
I'm just mentioning that because i used a greek bank card in that occurrence , it might help .
Then please don't say you were "banned" when you were not.
There is a link in your image to contact the Technical Support team. Did you follow-up on that?
If yes, place a new comment on the open ticket and ask about the situation. Go to you profile, and on the left panel, select "Service Desk", then select the open ticket and post a comment.
I consider I am banned as i cannot perform any purchase.I had contacted earlier Service desk . So i guess that is the same. I will click that link but i am quite sure it will not allow me post any more ticket having already logged that with support. Thanks anyway as that may help... I had placed the screen shot on the open ticket with service desk of the red message i get for them to understand the situation
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I wonder what may be the reasons a user to be banned from the MQL5 market purchases. I got suddenly banned with no communication and i wonder why this may have happen. I have bought several solutions in the market worth of above 1,000 USD in total over the time so i do not consider this as a good treatment...I had read the terms and conditions, they are reasonable and i do not see any case i may have been banned for making any new purchases in the platform: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/rules
Again the issue is acting as buyer. As a seller i have no problem. i can still sell all my products/services...