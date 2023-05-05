Purchased some products, keep getting "INVALID TOKEN" error - page 2
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installed from mql5
"Invalid license" error may be for the many reasons, for example:
I purchased an EA but it won't load and says "invalid license" (the fixing procedure is on post #9 and more here #36)
As you did not provide any technical information about this error so you can read this post to select the reason for you to fix it by yourself.
But I think - it (your error) may be related to item #4.
So I followed the steps, re-installed, went into the directory, deleted all files from Live Update and Tester Folder. I proceeded to add my broker account but then I saw that when I went to do that I was already logged into a meta quotes demo account. I deleted again and found that every time I download I am automatically logged into a meta quotes demo broker account as soon as I open the newly installed MT5, how can I remove this, I can't see to find where this data is stored. To delete MT5, I go to the Windows Uninstall App in the settings and simply delete it like that... is there anything I'm missing here?
You can open demo account with the broker (it is less than 1 minute to do directly from Metatrader).
Because MetaQuotes is not a broker, and this MetaQuotes-Demo account is used to update Metatrader to new build and to test beta versions of Metatrader.
And the accounts (demo accounts for example) of the brokers should be used in the other cases for example.
This is the example from my MT5 -
..and MT5 will be updated to the new build (betf or the stable build) if I connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo.
But I will not connect ... I will wait for official announcement for the next stable build, or I will wait when the update will come from the demo account of the broker
(because the brokers are nit proposing the update Metatrader to the beta builds; they are about stable builds only).
So I just saw the response regarding the really long username, I tried to change it but it appears like I can only change my public name, not my actual username... does this mean I have to create a new account and buy the ea again?
You can read my post once again -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Purchased MentFx Manager, Keep Getting "INVALID TOKEN" Error
Sergey Golubev, 2023.05.05 07:42
"Invalid license" error may be for the many reasons, for example:
I purchased an EA but it won't load and says "invalid license" (the fixing procedure is on post #9 and more here #36)
As you did not provide any technical information about this error so you can read this post to select the reason for you to fix it by yourself.
But I think - it (your error) may be related to item #4.
This is a fresh install of MT5 and I'm automatically logged into the MetaQuotes-Demo account. Is this normal? Should I delete this demo account that's logged in and log in with my broker. And just to clarify, the reason I need to go into my directory and delete all files from Webinstall and Live update is because this MetaQuotes-Demo account will push beta versions of the MT5 platform in the form of updates? The image below shows what kind of update I am referring to.
Also, I really appreciate your guys' commitment in helping me resolve this issue!
Did you read the other topic, the one I gave you the link ?
Did you follow the instructions I gave you additionally ?
No you don't.
Please follow that 2 steps, and nothing else, report it here if you have problem to execute these steps.