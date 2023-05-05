Purchased some products, keep getting "INVALID TOKEN" error - page 2

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LiquidationMaster #:

installed from mql5

"Invalid license" error may be for the many reasons, for example:

  1. error 403 (this number of error is written in Metatrader journal), more details about it: post   you are using old Windows version with old build of Metatrader;
  2. your product is already installed on Metatrader but you are installing it once again (it is necessary to delete the product from Metatrader and after that only - install it once again;
  3. Community tab log error; this Community tab error is often coming together with this "Invalid license" error, and it means about the following:
  4. your username (liquidationmaster) is more than 15 chacters; it is well-known issue; it was described on this thread
    I purchased an EA but it won't load and says "invalid license" (the fixing procedure is on post and more here )

As you did not provide any technical information about this error so you can read this post to select the reason for you to fix it by yourself.
But I think - it (your error) may be related to item #4.

Installation is failed - I got the following error message when trying to update a paid for EA on my live VPS.
Installation is failed - I got the following error message when trying to update a paid for EA on my live VPS.
  • 2023.01.26
  • www.mql5.com
I got the following error message when trying to update a paid for ea on my live vps. I tried to download a demo ea from the marketplace and received the same error. Yes, i found several posts/threads where the users are complaining about same error 403 with this vps provider
 
So I followed the steps, re-installed, went into the directory, deleted all files from Live Update and Tester Folder. I proceeded to add my broker account but then I saw that when I went to do that I was already logged into a meta quotes demo account. I deleted again and found that every time I download I am automatically logged into a meta quotes demo broker account as soon as I open the newly installed MT5, how can I remove this, I can't see to find where this data is stored. To delete MT5, I go to the Windows Uninstall App in the settings and simply delete it like that... is there anything I'm missing here?
 
So I just saw the response regarding the really long username, I tried to change it but it appears like I can only change my public name, not my actual username... does this mean I have to create a new account and buy the ea again?
 
LiquidationMaster #:
So I followed the steps, re-installed, went into the directory, deleted all files from Live Update and Tester Folder. I proceeded to add my broker account but then I saw that when I went to do that I was already logged into a meta quotes demo account. I deleted again and found that every time I download I am automatically logged into a meta quotes demo broker account as soon as I open the newly installed MT5, how can I remove this, I can't see to find where this data is stored. To delete MT5, I go to the Windows Uninstall App in the settings and simply delete it like that... is there anything I'm missing here?

You can open demo account with the broker (it is less than 1 minute to do directly from Metatrader).
Because MetaQuotes is not a broker, and this MetaQuotes-Demo account is used to update Metatrader to new build and to test beta versions of Metatrader.
And the accounts (demo accounts for example) of the brokers should be used in the other cases for example.

This is the example from my MT5 -

..and MT5 will be updated to the new build (betf or the stable build) if I connect MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo.
But I will not connect ... I will wait for official announcement for the next stable build, or I will wait when the update will come from the demo account of the broker
(because the brokers are nit proposing the update Metatrader to the beta builds; they are about stable builds only).

 
COMPMAN #:
So I just saw the response regarding the really long username, I tried to change it but it appears like I can only change my public name, not my actual username... does this mean I have to create a new account and buy the ea again?

You can read my post once again -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Purchased MentFx Manager, Keep Getting "INVALID TOKEN" Error

Sergey Golubev, 2023.05.05 07:42

"Invalid license" error may be for the many reasons, for example:

  1. error 403 (this number of error is written in Metatrader journal), more details about it: post   you are using old Windows version with old build of Metatrader;
  2. your product is already installed on Metatrader but you are installing it once again (it is necessary to delete the product from Metatrader and after that only - install it once again;
  3. Community tab log error; this Community tab error is often coming together with this "Invalid license" error, and it means about the following:
  4. your username (liquidationmaster) is more than 15 characters; it is well-known issue; it was described on this thread
    I purchased an EA but it won't load and says "invalid license" (the fixing procedure is on post and more here )

As you did not provide any technical information about this error so you can read this post to select the reason for you to fix it by yourself.
But I think - it (your error) may be related to item #4.


 
So everytime I delete and re-install MT5, I am automatically signed into a MetaQuotes Demo account. Currently I'm in the process of creating a whole new account and buying mentfx on this new account with a shorter username. Let me see if I can get you a screenshot of the account I am automatically logged into everytime I open a newly installed MT5
 

This is a fresh install of MT5 and I'm automatically logged into the MetaQuotes-Demo account. Is this normal? Should I delete this demo account that's logged in and log in with my broker. And just to clarify, the reason I need to go into my directory and delete all files from Webinstall and Live update is because this MetaQuotes-Demo account will push beta versions of the MT5 platform in the form of updates? The image below shows what kind of update I am referring to.

 

 
Also, I really appreciate your guys' commitment in helping me resolve this issue!
 
I think that my major issue is that my username is too long... so I'm just going to create a new account and re-purchase mentmanage on the new account with a shorter username. Still really curious on the MetaQuotes Demo account and would like some elaboration on the questions I asked above. Really appreciate it guys!
 
COMPMAN #:
Also, I really appreciate your guys' commitment in helping me resolve this issue!

Did you read the other topic, the one I gave you the link ?

Did you follow the instructions I gave you additionally ?

No you don't.

  1. First step is the delete the "Automatic update" file(s), otherwise each time you install/reinstall it will automatically update again.
  2. Second step is to download MT5 setup application from a broker, NOT from MetaQuotes. Why ? Because from MetaQuotes it will connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server and will automatically download the beta...again.

Please follow that 2 steps, and nothing else, report it here if you have problem to execute these steps.

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