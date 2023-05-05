Purchased some products, keep getting "INVALID TOKEN" error
I for some reason have also used up 3 activations on the same computer which doesn't make sense one bit!
I am literally about to lose my mind... I paid so much and I only have 2 activations left while trying to get it to work on my current computer... so frustrating.
imported from mql5 store... been trying to get this to work for the past 3 days and really really need help
annnddd, just lost another activation... I need serious help... I paid $300 and already used up all activations before getting it to work.
What MT5 build are you using ?
I guess you are using a beta, you should not.
Check this link :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/445927/page3#comment_46445395
Invalid License for all EA (even free ones) - Trade Forum on Trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
- 2023.04.20
- www.mql5.com
I made my examples with free products from the market which can be used and can be attached to the charts. Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies. Com/en/download install metatrader to the same folder
I will try this right now, I have been using meta quotes version of mt5, but will re-try with this version... is there a way to get support on here to give me my activations back? I used up all of them on the same computer which doesn't really make sense... That's $300 and they can see that they were all activated on the same computer close to around the same time.
LiquidationMaster #:
I will try this right now, I have been using meta quotes version of mt5, but will re-try with this version... is there a way to get support on here to give me my activations back? I used up all of them on the same computer which doesn't really make sense... That's $300 and they can see that they were all activated on the same computer close to around the same time.
I will try this right now, I have been using meta quotes version of mt5, but will re-try with this version... is there a way to get support on here to give me my activations back? I used up all of them on the same computer which doesn't really make sense... That's $300 and they can see that they were all activated on the same computer close to around the same time.
Never use MetaQuotes-Demo server unless you want to be a beta-tester and you know what you are doing. Always install a version from a broker.
For your activation you can write to the Service Desk.
Contact Us
- www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
I downloaded the version you provided to me and still the same error
installed from mql5
When you say don’t use meta quotes demo, are you referring to the platform distribution or the actual account logged in. When I start mt5, there’s a meta quotes demo account, should I log out of the demo and sign into my broker account?
LiquidationMaster #:You are losing activations because of Windows update (or because you are login to Windows as admin for example).
I am literally about to lose my mind... I paid so much and I only have 2 activations left while trying to get it to work on my current computer... so frustrating.
I am literally about to lose my mind... I paid so much and I only have 2 activations left while trying to get it to work on my current computer... so frustrating.
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