Do you need to buy proxy servers to install the latest MT4?
Download and install it from the broker you selected.
No, there is no need to get a proxy server, but if you are getting that message, then it seems that something is blocking the communications to the MetaQuotes web servers.
It could be a problem with the network security settings on your computer (or in your case the emulation/virtualisation system). It could be a firewall or maybe the router. It could also be ISP, but that is a rare case.
If it is a 3rd party VPS, then it could also be security settings imposed by the service provider.
You will need to investigate and troubleshoot to find the cause of the issue, and then fix it if possible.
- Dugem: I haven't used MT4 for about three years.
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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Hello everyone,
I hope you're all well.
I need some help, please!
I haven't used MT4 for about three years. So when I attempted to install the latest version, I was greeted with this:
So am I expected to buy a proxy server to run MT4 now? If so, why? Or am I missing the point? I can't bypass this stage to install MT4 as I'm then presented with this:
May be there is a free and easy answer here, but I don't know it! However, your help with regards to this matter would be greatly appreciated.
Kind regards...