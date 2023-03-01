Signal not copying trades

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Good day,

I have subbed to a signal however the trades dont get copied on my account. Please help.

 

How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 

Hi there

I have dont this exactly except for the hosting, because i have my mt4 platform open when the trader starts his trades. It still doesnt work.

 
Nivian #:

Hi there

I have dont this exactly except for the hosting, because i have my mt4 platform open when the trader starts his trades. It still doesnt work.

You can't open your terminal only when the provider opens his trades, you must have it online 24/7.

Post a screenshot of your signals settings and of your terminal to check please.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can't open your terminal only when the provider opens his trades, you must have it online 24/7.

Post a screenshot of your signals settings and of your terminal to check please.

Good day Elani


Thanks for taking the time to reply. Please see snip below. furthermore if you could advise, if a rent a VPS is it attached only to the account I rent it on as this account is a demo I am using to test, can i change the VPS to a live account later? Does this also work the same with signals? Also note that the terminal is open 24/7 not just when the signal starts trading.

Files:
Signal_settings.JPG  323 kb
 
Nivian #:

Good day Elani


Thanks for taking the time to reply. Please see snip below. furthermore if you could advise, if a rent a VPS is it attached only to the account I rent it on as this account is a demo I am using to test, can i change the VPS to a live account later? Does this also work the same with signals? Also note that the terminal is open 24/7 not just when the signal starts trading.

Your settings look alright, check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal for any errors.

I suspect that you don't copy the signal trades because your broker has this .a suffix in its symbols.

If you rent MQL5 VPS, you can move it to another (demo or real) trading account later, here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Your settings look alright, check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal for any errors.

I suspect that you don't copy the signal trades because your broker has this .a suffix in its symbols.

If you rent MQL5 VPS, you can move it to another (demo or real) trading account later, here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


Good day Elani

Please see Journal snip below. How would I know if the signal provider has a .a suffix and how do i reolve this issue. Also can i transfer a signal subscription to a live account?

Files:
Journal.JPG  371 kb
 
Nivian #:

Good day Elani

Please see Journal snip below. How would I know if the signal provider has a .a suffix and how do i reolve this issue. Also can i transfer a signal subscription to a live account?

From that part of the journal everything looks fine, if you don't see any currently open signal trades copied onto your account, check the journal again.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

From that part of the journal everything looks fine, if you don't see any currently open signal trades copied onto your account, check the journal again.

Good day Elani

There are currently 2 new open positions on the signal but they havent been copied.

 
Nivian #:

Good day Elani

There are currently 2 new open positions on the signal but they havent been copied.

pending orders

From the manual -

MetaTrader 4 Help → Signals → Signal Subscribers → Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation

Pending orders placed on Provider's account are not copied to Subscriber's account. Trade operations are copied when pending orders trigger: when a Buy Limit or Buy Stop order triggers, a buy signal is copied; when a Sell Limit or Sell Stop order triggers, a sell signal is copied.

Signal Subscribers - Signals - MetaTrader 4 Help
Signal Subscribers - Signals - MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
Signal Subscriber is a trader who subscribes to Provider's trading signals to copy trade operations of the latter on his or her own trading account...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

From the manual -

MetaTrader 4 Help → Signals → Signal Subscribers → Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation

Pending orders placed on Provider's account are not copied to Subscriber's account. Trade operations are copied when pending orders trigger: when a Buy Limit or Buy Stop order triggers, a buy signal is copied; when a Sell Limit or Sell Stop order triggers, a sell signal is copied.

Good day Sergey

Thank you. I think the problem is that the symbols have different suffixes. See pic below. How can this be resolved.

Files:
Symbol_error.JPG  383 kb
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