Signal not copying trades
How to Subscribe to MT4 Signal
Hi there
I have dont this exactly except for the hosting, because i have my mt4 platform open when the trader starts his trades. It still doesnt work.
Hi there
I have dont this exactly except for the hosting, because i have my mt4 platform open when the trader starts his trades. It still doesnt work.
You can't open your terminal only when the provider opens his trades, you must have it online 24/7.
Post a screenshot of your signals settings and of your terminal to check please.
You can't open your terminal only when the provider opens his trades, you must have it online 24/7.
Post a screenshot of your signals settings and of your terminal to check please.
Good day Elani
Thanks for taking the time to reply. Please see snip below. furthermore if you could advise, if a rent a VPS is it attached only to the account I rent it on as this account is a demo I am using to test, can i change the VPS to a live account later? Does this also work the same with signals? Also note that the terminal is open 24/7 not just when the signal starts trading.
Good day Elani
Thanks for taking the time to reply. Please see snip below. furthermore if you could advise, if a rent a VPS is it attached only to the account I rent it on as this account is a demo I am using to test, can i change the VPS to a live account later? Does this also work the same with signals? Also note that the terminal is open 24/7 not just when the signal starts trading.
Your settings look alright, check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal for any errors.
I suspect that you don't copy the signal trades because your broker has this .a suffix in its symbols.
If you rent MQL5 VPS, you can move it to another (demo or real) trading account later, here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Your settings look alright, check the Journal tab of your MT4 terminal for any errors.
I suspect that you don't copy the signal trades because your broker has this .a suffix in its symbols.
If you rent MQL5 VPS, you can move it to another (demo or real) trading account later, here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Good day Elani
Please see Journal snip below. How would I know if the signal provider has a .a suffix and how do i reolve this issue. Also can i transfer a signal subscription to a live account?
Good day Elani
Please see Journal snip below. How would I know if the signal provider has a .a suffix and how do i reolve this issue. Also can i transfer a signal subscription to a live account?
From that part of the journal everything looks fine, if you don't see any currently open signal trades copied onto your account, check the journal again.
From that part of the journal everything looks fine, if you don't see any currently open signal trades copied onto your account, check the journal again.
Good day Elani
There are currently 2 new open positions on the signal but they havent been copied.
Good day Elani
There are currently 2 new open positions on the signal but they havent been copied.
From the manual -
MetaTrader 4 Help → Signals → Signal Subscribers → Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation
Pending orders placed on Provider's account are not copied to Subscriber's account. Trade operations are copied when pending orders trigger: when a Buy Limit or Buy Stop order triggers, a buy signal is copied; when a Sell Limit or Sell Stop order triggers, a sell signal is copied.
- www.metatrader4.com
From the manual -
MetaTrader 4 Help → Signals → Signal Subscribers → Copying Trading Operations, Volume Calculation
Pending orders placed on Provider's account are not copied to Subscriber's account. Trade operations are copied when pending orders trigger: when a Buy Limit or Buy Stop order triggers, a buy signal is copied; when a Sell Limit or Sell Stop order triggers, a sell signal is copied.
Good day Sergey
Thank you. I think the problem is that the symbols have different suffixes. See pic below. How can this be resolved.
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Good day,
I have subbed to a signal however the trades dont get copied on my account. Please help.