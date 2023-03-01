Signal not copying trades - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes, it may be good idea too. You can pass it to the service desk for their consideration for example.
By the way, the service desk (admins) are reading the posts so Alain provided idea and your idea too
(to automatically check the compatibility of trading account of possible subscriber to the signal he is going to subscribe) ...
I hope they will implement it in one day ...
-------------------
By the way, you complicated this subject by your steps.
For example, it is about what I did when I subscribed to the signal (by steps below).
1. First of all - I select the broker for my money. I like the broker which is having the office in the walking distance from my house,
the broker should be lincensed by my government (same with banks ... the banks are having office, and they have license from the government, right?
so, I like to select the brokers which are estimated by my government).
2. After I select the broker for myself so I will download/install Metatrader.
It is not a problem for MT5 as we can download and install MT5 from this website and connect to any broker.
As to MT4 - I am doing same: I am installing MT4 and connecting it to the broker (to any broker I selected for example) -
Example: How to install "clean" MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
So, I am not downloading/installing MT4 from the broker's website.
So, I open demo account first, and if I like it so I can open real/live account. If not so I will select the other broker
(because I am downloading/installing "clean" MT4 which can be connected with any broker).
3. After that - I am trying to select the signal for my trading account.
I am selecting the signal by estimating the mapping on the way as I described on this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/442553
Because I do not like to change the broker: there are very few brokers having license from my government and the office in my city
so I do not have much choice about brokers.
It is much more easy to select the signal for trading account than to select the broker. (at least for me).
Because there are a lot of signals, we can speak with signal providers by PM, we can read the posts of signal providers on this forum, and so on.
-------------------
Did try the steps there but when i contacted the brokers they actually requested that i install their version of the platfor. So it definately has to do with the brokers. But that doesnt stop MT from adding some checks to help which Alain has pointed out was there but just wasn't working correctly so lets hope that they fix it soon.
So only thing left if for you to share some positions with me to make some moola ;)
Nice, so lets hope they fix that soon. Anways signed up to a few brokers and finally found 1 that works with the signal i paid for. So will take it from there for now.
Thanks for the time you and others have taken in responding.
Good day Sergey
Thank you. I think the problem is that the symbols have different suffixes. See pic below. How can this be resolved.
Yes, you can't copy these trades because the signal symbols have that m suffix and your's don't.