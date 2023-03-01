Signal not copying trades - page 2

New comment
 
Nivian #:

Good day Sergey

Thank you. I think the problem is that the symbols have different suffixes. See pic below. How can this be resolved.

Yes, that is, as I told you before.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Yes, that is, as I told you before.

Noted, so how is this resolved and how can this be prevented in future, that means i can create a signal and create a Symbol that is unique and wouldn't work with most brokers and in so doing scam customers, thats sounds so dumb?

 
Nivian #:

Good day Sergey

Thank you. I think the problem is that the symbols have different suffixes. See pic below. How can this be resolved.

Pending orders can not be copied (read my post above) - irrespective off - same suffixes or different suffixes.
And it is according to the rules (for everybody).

As to "no symbol found" issue so it is different situation, and it is related to the mapping.
read this summary post about mapping:
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited" - I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync
Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited" - I've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync
  • 2018.11.27
  • www.mql5.com
Hi guys, i've subscribed for a signal and my log looks like this - error messages of every trade that it tries to sync. 316 signal '51002904': position usdjpy skipped as no symbol found. 316 signal '51002904': signal copying for 'xauusd' is prohibited
 
Nivendren Nivian Govender #:

Noted, so how is this resolved and how can this be prevented in future, that means i can create a signal and create a Symbol that is unique and wouldn't work with most brokers and in so doing scam customers, thats sounds so dumb?

It is as dumb as it sounds.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It is as dumb as it sounds.

So why isnt MQL fixing this issue, how can we report this and to whom?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It is as dumb as it sounds.

Why are you thinking it's dumb ?

It's a complex issue.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Why re you thinking it's dumb ?

It's a complex issue.

You are right Alain, it's not dumb, I've used these words quite lightly.

I know that the suffix mapping issue is a tricky thing.

 
Nivendren Nivian Govender #:

So why isnt MQL fixing this issue, how can we report this and to whom?

As Alain pointed out, this is a complex issue, I rushed to answer lightly.

I am sure that if MQL5.com could solve this somehow, it would have done it.

 
Nivendren Nivian Govender #:

So why isnt MQL fixing this issue, how can we report this and to whom?

Because it is not an issue.

It is from your screenshot:





It was programmed like that in the beginning, and it was described in FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service)
Seems you selected the broker for this signal (or signal for your trading account without reading it:

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
...
  • Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
  • If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
    ...

    • --------------------

    I think - your broker proposed more than one symbol for EURUSD.
    So, your trading account/broker is not compatible with the signal to trade EURUSD, or you selected the signal to subscribe which is not compatible to your trading account.

    The mapping can not be fixed. You can move your subscription to the other broker/account which is compatible with this signal.

    --------------------

    Yes, I hope, one day we forget about "mapping" (and it will be totally fixed).
    But for now - it is just a feature and we should accept it sorry.

    But it has nothing to do with pending orders, because perding orders are not copied (I saw your screenshot with pending orders here on the thread).

    Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
    Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
    • 2013.02.20
    • www.mql5.com
    The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
     
    Sergey Golubev #:

    Because it is not an issue.

    It is from your screenshot:





    It was programmed like that in the beginning, and it was described in FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service)
    Seems you selected the broker for this signal (or signal for your trading account without reading it:

    The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
    ...
  • Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
  • If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
    ...

    • --------------------

    I think - your broker proposed more than one symbol for EURUSD.
    So, your trading account/broker is not compatible with the signal to trade EURUSD, or you selected the signal to subscribe which is not compatible to your trading account.

    The mapping can not be fixed. You can move your subscription to the other broker/account which is compatible with this signal.

    --------------------

    Yes, I hope, one day we forget about "mapping" (and it will be totally fixed).
    But for now - it is just a feature and we should accept it sorry.

    But it has nothing to do with pending orders, because perding orders are not copied (I saw your screenshot with pending orders here on the thread).

    Can you show me when selecting a signal where i can see what the SYmbol is. If you cant then it is a problem, cause then I pay for a signal that i cannot confirm works on my broker, but i already funded my broker account. Or i find a signal dont know what signal they are using till i subscribe then have yo hunt for a nroker that is compatible.

    Why can't MQL have guidleines for creating signals or Brokers which use the MQL be prohibitted from using custom Symbols. 


    If there is no way to chcek this information before buying it is quite a seriuos issue. Unless I am wrong and you show me where i can confirm the the Signal before buying. Alternatively there should be a testing period given on all signals to confirm compatibility with your broker.

    1234
    New comment