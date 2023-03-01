Signal not copying trades - page 2
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Good day Sergey
Thank you. I think the problem is that the symbols have different suffixes. See pic below. How can this be resolved.
Yes, that is, as I told you before.
Yes, that is, as I told you before.
Noted, so how is this resolved and how can this be prevented in future, that means i can create a signal and create a Symbol that is unique and wouldn't work with most brokers and in so doing scam customers, thats sounds so dumb?
Good day Sergey
Thank you. I think the problem is that the symbols have different suffixes. See pic below. How can this be resolved.
And it is according to the rules (for everybody).
As to "no symbol found" issue so it is different situation, and it is related to the mapping.
read this summary post about mapping: #7
Noted, so how is this resolved and how can this be prevented in future, that means i can create a signal and create a Symbol that is unique and wouldn't work with most brokers and in so doing scam customers, thats sounds so dumb?
It is as dumb as it sounds.
It is as dumb as it sounds.
So why isnt MQL fixing this issue, how can we report this and to whom?
It is as dumb as it sounds.
Why are you thinking it's dumb ?
It's a complex issue.
Why re you thinking it's dumb ?
It's a complex issue.
You are right Alain, it's not dumb, I've used these words quite lightly.
I know that the suffix mapping issue is a tricky thing.
So why isnt MQL fixing this issue, how can we report this and to whom?
As Alain pointed out, this is a complex issue, I rushed to answer lightly.
I am sure that if MQL5.com could solve this somehow, it would have done it.
So why isnt MQL fixing this issue, how can we report this and to whom?
Because it is not an issue.
It is from your screenshot:
It was programmed like that in the beginning, and it was described in FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service)
Seems you selected the broker for this signal (or signal for your trading account without reading it:
...
...
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I think - your broker proposed more than one symbol for EURUSD.
So, your trading account/broker is not compatible with the signal to trade EURUSD, or you selected the signal to subscribe which is not compatible to your trading account.
The mapping can not be fixed. You can move your subscription to the other broker/account which is compatible with this signal.
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Yes, I hope, one day we forget about "mapping" (and it will be totally fixed).
But for now - it is just a feature and we should accept it sorry.
But it has nothing to do with pending orders, because perding orders are not copied (I saw your screenshot with pending orders here on the thread).
Because it is not an issue.
It is from your screenshot:
It was programmed like that in the beginning, and it was described in FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service)
Seems you selected the broker for this signal (or signal for your trading account without reading it:
...
...
--------------------
I think - your broker proposed more than one symbol for EURUSD.
So, your trading account/broker is not compatible with the signal to trade EURUSD, or you selected the signal to subscribe which is not compatible to your trading account.
The mapping can not be fixed. You can move your subscription to the other broker/account which is compatible with this signal.
--------------------
Yes, I hope, one day we forget about "mapping" (and it will be totally fixed).
But for now - it is just a feature and we should accept it sorry.
But it has nothing to do with pending orders, because perding orders are not copied (I saw your screenshot with pending orders here on the thread).
Can you show me when selecting a signal where i can see what the SYmbol is. If you cant then it is a problem, cause then I pay for a signal that i cannot confirm works on my broker, but i already funded my broker account. Or i find a signal dont know what signal they are using till i subscribe then have yo hunt for a nroker that is compatible.
Why can't MQL have guidleines for creating signals or Brokers which use the MQL be prohibitted from using custom Symbols.
If there is no way to chcek this information before buying it is quite a seriuos issue. Unless I am wrong and you show me where i can confirm the the Signal before buying. Alternatively there should be a testing period given on all signals to confirm compatibility with your broker.