MT5 Position History Information
- Select the History by the position identifier — HistorySelectByPosition
- Scan the Deals — HistoryDealsTotal, HistoryDealGetTicket
- Find the deals where the "reason" is hitting stop-loss. — HistoryDealGetInteger, DEAL_REASON = DEAL_REASON_SL
- Retrieve the deal price (i.e. stop-loss price) — HistoryDealGetDouble, DEAL_PRICE
- Select the History by the position identifier — HistorySelectByPosition
- Scan the Deals — HistoryDealsTotal, HistoryDealGetTicket
- Find the deals where the "reason" is hitting stop-loss. — HistoryDealGetInteger, DEAL_REASON = DEAL_REASON_SL
- Retrieve the deal price (i.e. stop-loss price) — HistoryDealGetDouble, DEAL_PRICE
I see, but if I wanted to get the stop loss value of ALL trades regardless of how they were closed to be able to provide the same data as in the client history tab for Positions:
|Open Time
|Position
|Symbol
|Type
|Volume
|Open Price
|S / L
|T /P
|Close Time
|Close Price
|Commission
|Swap
|Profit
|2022.09.07 13:47:00
|32482
|AUDUSD
|buy
|0.02
|0.67196
|0.67230
|0.00000
|2022.09.07 14:47:14
|0.67228
|-0.08
|0
|0.64
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
OrderCloseTime Expert Advisor MQL5
fxsaber, 2018.07.05 22:40
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 void OnStart() { if (OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)) { Print(OrderStopLoss()); OrderPrint(); } }
Yep, this returns zero despite the only trade on this test account having a closing SL of 1.34189:
2023.02.07 17:39:50.439 Close SL (EURUSD,H1) 0.0
2023.02.07 17:39:50.439 Close SL (EURUSD,H1) #1141714 2023.02.05 22:24:00.195 sell 40.54 USDCAD 1.34061 0.00000 0.00000 2023.02.05 22:24:19.353 1.34066 -134.52 0.00 -125.44 80011807 0
Yep, this returns zero despite the only trade on this test account having a closing SL of 1.34189:
Download the latest version of the library.
Download the latest version of the library.
Done that. Still returns 0.
#property script_show_inputs #include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 input long inPositionTicket = 0; // Position's Ticket void OnStart() { Print(__MT4ORDERS__); Print(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_BUILD)); if (OrderSelect(inPositionTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { OrderPrint(); Print(OrderStopLoss()); Print(EnumToString(OrderCloseReason())); } }
2022.08.29 3577 #50348403263 2023.02.08 08:58:44.851 buy 0.01 EURUSD 1.07296 1.07292 0.00000 2023.02.08 08:59:03.424 1.07292 0.00 0.00 -0.04 [sl 1.07292] 0 1.07292 DEAL_REASON_SL
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Hello,
I am struggling to find a way to get Position history data using MQL5, specifically finding the final stop loss value.
It seems that using HistoryOrder and HistoryDeal functions cannot find the last stop loss value which as far as I remember was possible on MQL4 by using
OrderSelect(pos, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)
Please advise how I can retrieve the final stop loss of a closed trade on MQL5, thanks!