OrderCloseTime Expert Advisor MQL5
- www.mql5.com
Did you read this: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/historydealgetinteger
Do you mean by using DEAL_ENTRY_OUT, ive tried this, but some problem occurred
Look at the example:
Note Do not confuse orders, deals and positions. Each deal is the result of the execution of an order, each position is the summary result of one or more deals. Example: //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trade function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTrade() { //--- receive the last deal's ticket from week's trading history ulong last_deal=GetLastDealTicket(); if(HistoryDealSelect(last_deal)) { //--- time of deal execution in milliseconds since 01.01.1970 long deal_time_msc=HistoryDealGetInteger(last_deal,DEAL_TIME_MSC); PrintFormat("Deal #%d DEAL_TIME_MSC=%i64 => %s", last_deal,deal_time_msc,TimeToString(deal_time_msc/1000)); } else PrintFormat("HistoryDealSelect() failed for #%d. Eror code=%d", last_deal,GetLastError()); //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Returns the last deal ticket in history or -1 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ulong GetLastDealTicket() { //--- request history for the last 7 days if(!GetTradeHistory(7)) { //--- notify on unsuccessful call and return -1 Print(__FUNCTION__," HistorySelect() returned false"); return -1; } //--- ulong first_deal,last_deal,deals=HistoryOrdersTotal(); //--- work with orders if there are any if(deals>0) { Print("Deals = ",deals); first_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket(0); PrintFormat("first_deal = %d",first_deal); if(deals>1) { last_deal=HistoryDealGetTicket((int)deals-1); PrintFormat("last_deal = %d",last_deal); return last_deal; } return first_deal; } //--- no deal found, return -1 return -1; } //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Requests history for the last days and returns false in case of failure | //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool GetTradeHistory(int days) { //--- set a week period to request trade history datetime to=TimeCurrent(); datetime from=to-days*PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1); ResetLastError(); //--- make a request and check the result if(!HistorySelect(from,to)) { Print(__FUNCTION__," HistorySelect=false. Error code=",GetLastError()); return false; } //--- history received successfully return true; } See also HistoryDealsTotal(), HistorySelect(), HistoryDealGetTicket(), Deal Properties
Hi, Im looking for a way to retrieve the last closed order/deal/position close time, possibly in datetime. Ive searched for various solutions, but none seem to work, Anyone with Ideas ?
Thanks
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 void OnStart() { if (OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)) { Print(OrderCloseTime()); OrderPrint(); } }
Library are useful, but are often slow :
2018.07.06 00:07:18.336 262536 (EURUSD,H1) 2018.06.27 16:40:21
2018.07.06 00:07:18.336 262536 (EURUSD,H1) #2019953 2018.06.25 15:56:14 sell 1.00 M6AU8 0.7406 0.0000 0.7360 2018.06.27 16:40:21 0.7363 0.00 0.00 43.00 [tp 0.7360] 1600
2018.07.06 00:07:18.336 262536 (EURUSD,H1) MQL4 style: Duration: 25001 µs
2018.07.06 00:07:18.341 262536 (EURUSD,H1) #1735257 Open time:2018.06.25 15:56:14 Close time:2018.06.27 16:40:21
2018.07.06 00:07:18.341 262536 (EURUSD,H1) MQL5 style: Duration: 4752 µs
begin=GetMicrosecondCount(); if(HistorySelect(0,INT_MAX)) { int total=HistoryDealsTotal(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { ulong ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i); long entry=HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_ENTRY); if(entry==DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { datetime oct=(datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TIME); long positionTicket=HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_POSITION_ID); if(HistorySelectByPosition(positionTicket)) { ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(0); printf("#%lli Open time:%s Close time:%s", positionTicket, TimeToString((datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_TIME),TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS), TimeToString(oct,TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS)); break; } } } } printf("MQL5: Duration: %llu µs",GetMicrosecondCount()-begin);
Code incomplete just to check execution time. Don't copy and paste it without understanding.
Library are useful, but are often slow :
2018.07.06 00:07:18.336 262536 (EURUSD,H1) 2018.06.27 16:40:21
2018.07.06 00:07:18.336 262536 (EURUSD,H1) #2019953 2018.06.25 15:56:14 sell 1.00 M6AU8 0.7406 0.0000 0.7360 2018.06.27 16:40:21 0.7363 0.00 0.00 43.00 [tp 0.7360] 1600
2018.07.06 00:07:18.336 262536 (EURUSD,H1) MQL4 style: Duration: 25001 µs
2018.07.06 00:07:18.341 262536 (EURUSD,H1) #1735257 Open time:2018.06.25 15:56:14 Close time:2018.06.27 16:40:21
2018.07.06 00:07:18.341 262536 (EURUSD,H1) MQL5 style: Duration: 4752 µs
Code incomplete just to check execution time. Don't copy and paste it without understanding.
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 void LastTimeMQL4( datetime &OpenTime, datetime &CloseTime ) { if (OrderSelect(OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)) { OpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); CloseTime = OrderCloseTime(); } } void LastTimeMQL5( datetime &OpenTime, datetime &CloseTime ) { if (HistorySelect(0, INT_MAX)) { for (int i = HistoryDealsTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) { const ulong Ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket(i); if (HistoryDealGetInteger(Ticket, DEAL_ENTRY) == DEAL_ENTRY_OUT) { CloseTime = (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(Ticket, DEAL_TIME); if (HistorySelectByPosition(HistoryDealGetInteger(Ticket, DEAL_POSITION_ID))) OpenTime = (datetime)HistoryDealGetInteger(HistoryDealGetTicket(0), DEAL_TIME); break; } } } } typedef void (*GetLastTime)( datetime&, datetime& ); void Bench( GetLastTime LastTime, const int Amount = 10000 ) { datetime OpenTime, CloseTime; datetime Tmp = 0; for (int i = 0; i < Amount; i++) { LastTime(OpenTime, CloseTime); Tmp += CloseTime - OpenTime; } Print(Tmp); } #define BENCH(A) \ { \ const ulong StartTime = GetMicrosecondCount(); \ A; \ Print("Time[" + #A + "] = " + (string)(GetMicrosecondCount() - StartTime)); \ } #define PRINT(A) Print(#A + " = " + (string)(A)) void OnStart() { if (HistorySelect(0, INT_MAX)) PRINT(HistoryDealsTotal()); BENCH(Bench(LastTimeMQL4)) BENCH(Bench(LastTimeMQL5)) }
Result
HistoryDealsTotal() = 343 1970.01.01 00:00:00 Time[Bench(LastTimeMQL4)] = 88705 1970.01.01 00:00:00 Time[Bench(LastTimeMQL5)] = 749410
Result
Ok you are right, the print statement should be outside the bench, but let's be fair. My code is not optimized to be run in a loop.
void Bench( GetLastTime LastTime, const int Amount = 1 )
HistoryDealsTotal() = 4580 1970.01.03 00:44:07 Time[Bench(LastTimeMQL4)] = 3534 1970.01.03 00:44:07 Time[Bench(LastTimeMQL5)] = 2467
And I had to tweak your code because the last deal in my history is not a trade.
void LastTimeMQL4(datetime &OpenTime,datetime &CloseTime) { int total=OrdersHistoryTotal(); for(int i=total-1;i>=0;i--) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY) && OrderType()<2) { OpenTime=OrderOpenTime(); CloseTime=OrderCloseTime(); break; } } }
Native code is always more efficient than a wrapper library.
Ok you are right, the print statement should be outside the bench, but let's be fair. My code is not optimized to be run in a loop.
Imagine that you call a function on each event NewTick.
And I had to tweak your code because the last deal in my history is not a trade.
You solve a somewhat different task from the one that the author of the topic asked.
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OrderCloseTime Expert Advisor MQL5
Stanislav Ivanov, 2018.07.03 13:35
Hi, Im looking for a way to retrieve the last closed order/deal/position close time, possibly in datetime. Ive searched for various solutions, but none seem to work, Anyone with Ideas ?
Native code is always more efficient than a wrapper library.
Unfortunately, it is not.
To understand the convenience of the MQL5-native, try writing a function not for the last deal, but for the penultimate one.
PS With
void LastTimeMQL4( datetime &OpenTime, datetime &CloseTime ) { for (int i = OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1; i >= 0; i--) if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && (OrderType() <= OP_SELL)) { OpenTime = OrderOpenTime(); CloseTime = OrderCloseTime(); break; } }
Result
HistoryDealsTotal() = 345 1970.01.01 01:56:40 Time[Bench(LastTimeMQL4)] = 21528 1970.01.01 01:56:40 Time[Bench(LastTimeMQL5)] = 153839
Imagine that you call a function on each event NewTick.
You solve a somewhat different task from the one that the author of the topic asked.
No it's exactly what was asked. Why are you thinking it's different ?
Unfortunately, it is not.
To understand the convenience of the MQL5-native, try writing a function not for the last deal, but for the penultimate one.
What's the problem ?
P.S: You can't run my code in a loop, doesn't make sense. The results you posted are flawed.
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Hi, Im looking for a way to retrieve the last closed order/deal/position close time, possibly in datetime. Ive searched for various solutions, but none seem to work, Anyone with Ideas ?
Thanks