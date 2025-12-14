How to check reason SL or TP from deal
kotto_98:
I want to check weather the deal in history is SL or TP. How do I track the deal from the order number that assigned when place order (name: ticket01).
I understand that 'HistoryDealGetTicket' parameter is 'Number of a deal in the list of deals'. But what is that?
ulong deal = HistoryDealGetTicket(HistorySelectByPosition(ticket01));
int reason = HistoryDealGetInteger(deal,DEAL_REASON);
I am very new to coding in general and here, Thank you for every suggestion and answer!
Have a look at the deal tracking code directly below:
//--- select the total number of deals and orders
in:
