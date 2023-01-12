EA that calculates draw up based on comment ?
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MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
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Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
You have only four choices:
-
Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Beg at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
-
Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
This message is in violation of rule 1 of the forum . The rules of the forum enforced by moderators
Old members may be used to mr William's demeanor because we've seen it many times and it's basically a copy paste of the same message.
Mods have not done anything over the years for that , so we got used to it . For instance , here is 89 pages of telling people to beg , more or less . 😇
Not moderating these messages means that these types of messages and derived meanings are allowed , right ? and there won't be any moderation if we use them too right ?
So if in one of the threads that i provide the code for someone , before i do so i ask them to beg before i do , there will be no consequences right ? No , why ? because you are not
used to me saying such things .
So , the rule says "refrain from statements that may offend or insult other users." . That means what you as a mod are used to and do not find offensive , either because you have seen it around a lot or because when you became a mod you noticed no-one reacted so you followed suit , may not be perceived the same way by someone else and certainly by someone unfamiliar with mr William . Note to any objections : I'm not saying William is not contributing or helping in the forum , i'm adressing the demeanor of this specific message which to me looks very offensive and can easily believe it has driven away many users from the community forums .
You as a mod are moderating MetaQuote's forum , for MetaQuote's interests . It is in the best interest of MQ to not lose users from the ecosystem .
I apologize for the forwardness and William , i don't intend to insult you here ,but you can word certain messages in a different way .
Thanks .
Good day. 😊
I am fine with both comments above , however both of you are pollutting a thread and not adding anything to it. Please go fight your little wars somewhere else.
ive looked for days for anything calculating the drawup, hence why i thought , maybe someone could point me in the right direction.
I do understand william's point tho , and totally agree with his post. If it doesnt exist , ill code it.
I've only seen the term "Drawup" been used in an obscure paper on Grid trading. I have no ideia what you mean by it in this setting.
I also, do not know what you mean by "custom comment section". Do you mean the "Comment" on orders?
Can you please explain in more detail? Maybe some screenshots may help.
EDIT: I suspect however, that you will not find any existing code for what you want, especially if it is for Order comments.
I am fine with both comments above , however both of you are pollutting a thread and not adding anything to it. Please go fight your little wars somewhere else.
ive looked for days for anything calculating the drawup, hence why i thought , maybe someone could point me in the right direction.
I do understand william's point tho , and totally agree with his post. If it doesnt exist , ill code it.
I apologize . It's not little wars though .
The forum has rules , there is an obvious violation , it is not (and has not been) moderated , and William is very helpful in this community.
4 points that are true at the same time .
Again , sorry for your thread .
Hello Fernando ,
thank you for your constructive comment.
It seems like everybody cares about the equity drawdown , but nobody cares about calculating equity drawup.
Basically i want to calculate the average floating drawup value of my strategies to adjust them.
Since i test 70+ strategies per mt5 instances , i need to sort them per comment.
please find attached screeshot , hope its more clear.
Thank you again
This may be close to what you need , it is using the magic number though .
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3046
- www.mql5.com
This may be close to what you need , it is using the magic number though .
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/3046
Damn it. I didnt search for the proper keywords.
it looks like it might be what i need.
Big big thank you to all contributors , wishing you all sorts of great things for your future.
I'm a bit late in answering and @Lorentzos Roussos has already pointed you in the right direction, but I would like to point a few other things too.
In terms of overall account balance and equity, there are various metrics in terms of Drawdown, be it absolute, maximum, or relative.
However, in terms of individual positions (or basket of positions), the metrics are the Maximum Adverse Excursion (MAE) and the Maximum Favourable Excursion (MFE).
In your case you a probably interested in the MAE and MFE for individual positions, as well as the "net" resulting values for a basket of positions.
It also seems you are wanting to identify these baskets via their Order comments, but that is not ideal, because the "comments" can be modified or even deleted by the broker.
Instead, your basket of positions should be identified by a "magic number", which is what EAs use to identify their own trades so as not to interfere with other EAs.
Does that explain things or is there anything else you are wanting some guidance on?
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Good day fellow traders,
i am looking for an EA that can calculate the drawup of all account positions based on custom comment section , and display it later either in a table , or just in a text file.I couldnt find anything but maybe someone has an answer.
Thank you very much , stay awesome.