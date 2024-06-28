New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3540: 2FA/TOTP authentication and improved Market Watch in Web Terminal
In recent versions, has a function been added to be able to count and identify the number of active sessions that are open on the same account by different terminals and from different places on decentralized systems at any moment? (Including web terminals, desktops and PCs, mobiles, VPSs, etc.)
Please increase custom tooltip size: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/433228#comment_43210260
Custom tooltip size
- 2022.09.23
- www.mql5.com
Hello, What is the custom tooltip size in MT5? Is it smaller, than in MT4? Is it adjustable...
In mobile i can login use barcode directly without key username and password, please add this same function to pc by load barcode image
AGUS HALIM #:
In mobile i can login use barcode directly without key username and password, please add this same function to pc by load barcode image
In mobile i can login use barcode directly without key username and password, please add this same function to pc by load barcode image
In mobile devices, a URL scheme's QR is generated to open on another mobile device. For real accounts, to create a QR code, you will need to enter the account password. When adding an account with 2FA, you will have to manually transfer additional authorization conditions. Do you want a desktop terminal to create a QR that can be read by a mobile terminal to quickly add an account?
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, December 9, 2022.
This update provides multiple improvements in the Web Terminal. In particular, it features 2FA/TOTP authentication using Google Authenticator and other similar apps. The Market Watch now has more price data: maximum and minimum Bid/Ask values, as well as session Open and Close prices.
Multiple fixes and updated features improve the overall platform operational stability. These new features, along with other changes, are described in detail below.
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3540
The 2FA/TOTP authentication protects a trading account from unauthorized access even if its login and password are leaked. Authentication using Time-based One-time Password Algorithm (TOTP) can be implemented using various mobile apps. The most popular of them are Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator and Authy. Now you can connect to your account in the MetaTrader 5 client terminal using one-time passwords generated by such Authenticator apps.
To enable the two-factor authentication option, connect to your account via MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal. Then click on your account in the menu and select "Enable 2FA/TOTP" in the newly opened dialog. Run the Authenticator app on your mobile device, click "+" to add your trading account and scan the QR code from the terminal. Enter the generated code in the "One-time password" field and click "Enable 2FA". A secret will be registered for your account on the broker's trading server.
The saved secret will be used in the Authenticator app to generate an OTP code every time you connect to your account. Each password is valid for 30 seconds. After that a new one is generated.
A backup code is also displayed in the QR code dialog for linking to the generator. Save it in a secure place. If you lose access to your linked device, the code will allow you to add your account to the Authenticator app again.
If you decide to remove the stored secret from the Authenticator app, you should first disable 2FA/TOTP authentication using the appropriate account menu command. If the new 2FA/TOTP authentication method is not available on your account, please contact your broker.
Use the context menu to customize the displayed information:
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3540
GetDeviceInfo usage example:
Result:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.