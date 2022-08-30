Not making same % as signal trader on trades
It must not be same in most of the cases.
Because the lot size for subscribers is automatically calculated based on account balance of subscribers and account balance of providers,
leverage of the trading accounts for subscribers and providers, and percentage of the capital the subscribers can use for the subscrioption (95% as a maximum in the subscription settings).
More details is in this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11714
- 2013.04.18
- www.mql5.com
The difference in profit/loss is caused by slippage, the difference in open/close price of your copied trades.
Check the slippage tab of the signal for better setups.
Okay. Thanks Eleni and Sergey
I have remigrated to VPS after changing the slippage. It was at 5. So assume it should be at 0.5?
Okay. Thanks Eleni and Sergey
I have remigrated to VPS after changing the slippage. It was at 5. So assume it should be at 0.5?
No, this slippage/deviation settings has nothing to do with the slippage you are encountering, the problem is the broker/server setup you are using, not the slippage/deviation setting.
I said... check the slippage tab of the signal for better copying setups.
I have checked and this is my server
Signal provider is using Forex Chief.
When you say better setups, can you advise what steps I should take? Should I change servers?
Is it possible to move a subscription from one server to another without paying for resubscribe?
Thanks in advance
Hello I would say the deposit load in your settings makes it so that your lot size of positions is not equal to the lot size of your signal provider
So what should my deposit load setting be set at?
I have checked and this is my server
Signal provider is using Forex Chief.
When you say better setups, can you advise what steps I should take? Should I change servers?
Is it possible to move a subscription from one server to another without paying for resubscribe?
Thanks in advance
Best broker/server setups are those with the green values, yellow ones like yours are second best, but you still have slippage and lower profits as you observed.
Also Steven has pointed out that you are using 50% participation in your copying, so you are not copying with the same balance account as the signal provider but 50% of it and that may explains the lower results.
1. Check the lot size. What's the lot size on the signal provider's account and what's the lot size on your account? It's for sure not the same already because you're using 50% of your balance. Your should be ~2x smaller. If your leverage is different, you might have even smaller lot size. Checking the lot sizes will tell you a lot.
2. Check the profit in points. Is it 20-70 points only or is it 200+ points? If it's 20-70 only, then it's a scalping strategy and you're more likely to get slippage.
3. Does the signal provider trade during rollover period? If yes, then you might lose a lot on trades which open or close during the rollover period. Same goes for news... if the signal provider trades news, you'll get different results.
4. What's the account currency? If it's in AUD for example, the profit for each trade might seem different if you don't pay attention to the account currency. Calculating the profit in points (instead of $) will again tell you if the issue is the slippage or your copy-trading settings.
Finally, why not ask the signal provider himself? I personally had/have subscribers while using scalping strategies, and yet none of them asked me if their broker is good for copying my signal or if they set everything correctly, and I don't get why. You lose nothing by asking the signal provider directly. Of course, this doesn't mean you have to trust his answer :), not every signal provider is honest or has enough knowledge.
Thanks so much Alexandru. Appreicate the input.
A lot to go through so I will take a look today.
One thing I know for certain is changing the settings yday didn't help. He profited $16 and me only $1.
Will come back and report. Thanks
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Hi!
I am subscribed to a signal provider. I notice that we both have about the same balance in our account. However, when he trades, his return is in $5 or $10 or more, while my return is only in cents. Much lower than his.
Could I have a setting that is wrong?
Thanks in advance